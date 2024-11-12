Operative.One and STAQ AOS Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Operative’s Suite of Revenue Management and Reporting Solutions Directly Available to Google Cloud Users

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative is excited to announce that their industry leading order management platform Operative.One and their reporting and analytics platform STAQ is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. These two products join Operative’s intelligent media platform AOS, to deliver a full suite of revenue management and revenue analytics solutions. The addition of these Operative products on Google Cloud Marketplace enables users to streamline their subscription process to access Operative.One, STAQ and AOS, centralize their IT spend, and gain budget flexibility for their advertising management platforms.

“Bringing Operative.One and STAQ to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the revenue management and analytics solutions on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Operative can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Operative.One, a gold standard for digital media companies, is a complete and unified ad management platform relied on by leading media organizations to drive efficient sales and ad operations processes enabling them to maximize yield and grow revenue. With direct access to Operative.One, Google Cloud users can streamline their end-to-end sales, operations and ad management workflows.

Media companies can now also access reporting and analytics from STAQ directly through their Google Cloud instance. STAQ makes it easier to consolidate reports and surface revenue driving insights in a unified environment. The cloud-based software automates media data collection from over 400 sources saving teams thousands of hours in manual work and enabling seamless distribution of reports and dashboards across a publisher’s organization.

With Google Cloud Marketplace, users can benefit from Operative’s improved workflows while leveraging their unused Google Cloud committed spend.

"By accessing Operative solutions through Google Cloud Marketplace, media companies can streamline their operations and gain valuable insights. Our partnership with Google Cloud offers a powerful solution for the media industry," said Ben Tatta, Chief Commercial Officer at Operative.

About Operative

Operative is the preferred advertising management solution provider for over 300 of the world's top media brands across 18 countries, including Fox, NBCU, Paramount, Disney, Seven Australia and Sky. Operative brings unmatched solutions to manage digital, linear, and converged advertising workflows while connecting, unifying, and activating data across platforms. Since 2000, Operative has grown to process more than $60 billion in advertising revenue. For more information, visit www.operative.com.

