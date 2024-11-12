7th Annual SafeWise Report: $16B Lost to Porch Pirates in 2024 - Top U.S. Cities and Tips for Safe Holiday Deliveries

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SafeWise has released its annual Package Theft Report, highlighting the cities with the highest rates of package theft and porch piracy in the United States. While incidents of porch piracy appear to have leveled out, the financial toll has increased, with projected losses estimated at $16 billion this year. This report draws on data from previous SafeWise reports and years of state-level statistics, offering a comprehensive analysis of package theft trends nationwide, along with expert advice on prevention and security strategies.Worst Metros for Package Theft 2024:1. New York, NY2. Philadelphia, PA3. Chicago, IL4. Washington, D.C.5. Houston, TX6. Atlanta, GA7. Charlotte, NC8. Dallas, TX9. Boston, MA10. Cleveland, OHWith an estimated $16 billion lost to package theft this year, these staggering figures highlight the urgent need for increased public awareness and preventative measures. The report draws on data from previous SafeWise reports, a comprehensive analysis of trends, and years of state-level statistics, offering valuable insights into the issue:"Our analysis, which compiles data from previous years and extensive research, shows that package theft remains a persistent issue across major metropolitan areas, but the number of incidents and estimated packages stolen has leveled out,” noted Rebecca Edwards, SafeWise's Lead Safety Expert. “By identifying the cities with the most notable losses, we aim to empower consumers to take proactive steps to secure their deliveries during the holiday season and beyond.”As the holiday season approaches, Americans continue to face persistent challenges with package theft. While the number of theft incidents and estimated packages stolen has remained stable, the financial impact has increased, emphasizing the need for greater awareness and preventive measures.- 120 Million Packages Stolen This Year: Package theft remains a significant concern, with over a million more packages stolen compared to last year, contributing to higher total losses.- 33% of Stolen Packages from Amazon: Amazon deliveries are particularly vulnerable, accounting for one-third of all reported thefts.- Grocery and Meal Kits at Higher Risk: With increasing popularity, grocery and meal kit deliveries have become frequent targets for porch pirates, especially during peak seasons.- Top 10 Metro Areas Identified: From New York to Cleveland, major metro areas are seeing notable financial losses from package theft, highlighting the widespread nature of the issue.The annual SafeWise report offers essential guidance for consumers, featuring practical tips to secure packages and reduce the chances of becoming a victim of porch piracy. For a complete look at the findings, visit SafeWise’s comprehensive report SafeWise offers media access to package theft and safety expert Rebecca Edwards, along with other safety experts and bilingual team members available for comment. This timely discussion will provide consumers with crucial insights as they prepare for the holiday package rush.About SafeWise:SafeWise.com is dedicated to helping people live safer lives at home and in their communities. The company provides home security insights, product reviews, and expert recommendations. By contextualizing national crime and safety trends, SafeWise offers valuable information on how these issues impact individuals at home and in their neighborhoods.For interview requests or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.