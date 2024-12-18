Mother Publishes “From 8,000 Miles: A True Story of Internet Danger and How Our Daughter Was Saved”

A Mother's Story - Available on Amazon

Proceeds to Prevent Human Trafficking - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month

A Must Read For Parents” — Amazon Reader Review

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Destiny Dawn Harris recently published her debut book, From 8,000 Miles, which recounts the details of the trauma her family experienced in September 2018 when their twenty-one-year-old daughter left their home in the middle of the night, boarding a plane with a one-way ticket headed to India.

Their daughter intended to meet an online stranger she had been communicating with for two years without her parents’ knowledge and would have likely been sex trafficked without the immediate involvement of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshalls, sent by Congressman Bradley Byrne’s office.

Destiny details their story to bring awareness to families of the very real threat of online predators and to help save girls’ lives and those who may be caught in a similar trap. She hopes to educate, as she believes in education, not condemnation.

“Essential Book to Prevent Social Media Predators”

“Fabulously written, a definite page turner”

– Amazon Reader Reviews

The book was released on Amazon on October 1, 2024, the six-year anniversary of their daughter’s leaving, and can be found here. Read the Amazon Reviews here. For a dramatization and preview of the book, view the FULL BOOK TRAILER here.

Ten percent of the proceeds of the sales of the book will go to Hands of Justice, a Human Trafficking nonprofit with the mission to provide economic empowerment for survivors through survivor-led support groups, trauma therapy, Survivor scholarships, mentorships, and career readiness. Hands of Justice fights against human trafficking through community outreach and creates awareness through training and education.

Destiny Dawn Harris is the mother of three adult children: a daughter and two sons, and lives in her hometown of Mobile, Alabama. From 8,000 Miles is her first book. Destiny has also started a YouTube channel, Destiny Dawn, where she discusses topics from the book including warning signs and the red flags of predators.

Destiny invites mothers to share their pain and wisdom to help each other through difficult situations with their children, bringing hope and healing. Destiny graduated from the University of South Alabama with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

The publisher of the book is Triumph Press. The founder, Melanie Davis, is dedicated to helping people find healing and serve others through publishing books that are stories of Tragedy turned into Triumph.



####

FULL BOOK TRAILER

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.