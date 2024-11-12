Injured and Lost Hikers on Mt. Chocorua in Albany

CONTACT:

November 12, 2024

Albany, NH – At approximately 9:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call for two lost hikers, one of whom was injured, off the Brook Trail in Albany. Joshua Donovan, 20, and his sister Alyssa Donovan, 18, both from Lawrence, Massachusetts, called 911 stating they were lost and Joshua was injured, due to falling multiple times and injuring his hip.

New Hampshire Conservation Officers responded along with Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR). Rescuers located the hikers at 10:40 p.m. a short distance from the Brook Trail on the opposite side of the brook from the trail. They were assisted back down the trail to the trailhead parking area arriving at 11:45 p.m.

Joshua and Alyssa Donovan stated that they had departed the trailhead parking area at approximately 9:00 a.m. and intended to hike to the summit of Mt. Chocorua and back. When they got close to the summit on the steep ledges, they decided to return to their vehicle. They got off trail while descending the Brook Trail and were attempting to self-rescue. After following the brook and falling several times, Joshua sustained a hip injury and had a difficult time walking. They decided to call 911 for assistance because of the dropping temperatures, Joshua’s debilitating hip injury, and the fact that they were lost.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.