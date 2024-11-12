Juveniles Injured in Electric Dirt Bike Crash

CONTACT:

CO Sgt. Alex Lopashanski

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

November 12, 2024

Conway, NH – On Monday, November 11, shortly before 12:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that two juveniles were injured when they struck a utility pole while operating an electric dirt bike along the sidewalk in Conway Village. The incident occurred in close proximity to the Conway Fire Station. Members of Conway Fire were quickly on scene and treated both children before transporting them to the Memorial Hospital for further care. Both the operator and the passenger are expected to make a full recovery.

Electric bicycles are becoming very common but some are also being manufactured in the form of what is typically considered a trail or motocross type bike that are not equipped with pedals and have motors capable of assisting acceleration at speeds greater than 28 mph, which are considered off highway recreational vehicles and are subject to the laws governing OHRVs. There is an important distinction between those types and the type which resembles a traditional mountain bike. Under the current definition of electric bicycles all three accepted classes are equipped with pedals and motors not greater than 750 watts. Electric bicycles are not considered OHRVs.