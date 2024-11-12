Submit Release
reAlpha Tech Corp. Announces Over 440% Increase in Revenue for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (the “Company,” “reAlpha,”), a real estate technology company developing and commercializing artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was approximately $339,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of approximately 440% from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a 475% increase year-over-year (“YoY”).
  • Revenue exceeded the high end of the revenue growth guidance provided in the Company’s second quarter earnings release by 274%.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $7.07 million as of September 30, 2024.
  • Net loss was approximately $(2.10) million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $(1.36) million, a decrease of 19% from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and an 86% decrease YoY.

Outlook for Quarter Ending December 31, 2024

reAlpha’s revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, exceeded the high end of the revenue growth guidance provided in reAlpha’s second quarter earnings release by 274%, and reAlpha expects to achieve the following results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024:

  • Revenue to grow 130% to 190% from the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • Completion of integration of Be My Neighbor (acquired September 2024) into reAlpha’s business.

Mike Logozzo, President and Chief Operating Officer of reAlpha, commented: “Our acquisition-led growth strategy continues to drive positive results, as demonstrated by an over 440% quarter-over-quarter revenue increase. We’re excited to build on this momentum by further investing in AI technology and acquisitions to further accelerate our growth trajectory.”

reAlpha intends to continue investing in technologies to commercialize them for the general public, and to target and acquire companies to fuel additional growth.

Business Highlights

  • Completed reAlpha’s 5th acquisition: Be My Neighbor, a mortgage brokerage licensed in 27 U.S. states. Since inception in 2018, they have achieved an aggregate of $566 million in total loan volume across 1,760 loans. This acquisition expanded reAlpha’s real estate services by adding the ability to get a mortgage or refinance through the platform.
  • Launched the reAlpha Super App for mobile devices, bringing an end-to-end, commission-free real estate homebuying experience to mobile users.
  • Launched reAlpha AI Labs, a research and development investment initiative to foster partnerships and potentially invest in AI startups. reAlpha AI Labs made its first investment this quarter into Xmore AI, a cybersecurity AI company. This initiative seeks to support the growth of early-stage AI companies, creating technology that aligns closely with reAlpha’s long-term vision.
  • Acquired AiChat Pte. Ltd. (“AiChat”), an award-winning AI-powered chat solution provider. This scaled the Company’s global presence to 10 countries, including Singapore and Malaysia. AiChat’s capabilities are also being integrated into the reAlpha platform to enhance its user experience.
  • Completed the integration of AiChat and Hyperfast.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is a real estate technology company developing an end-to-end commission-free homebuying platform. Utilizing the power of AI and an acquisition-led growth strategy, reAlpha’s goal is to offer a more affordable, streamlined experience for those on the journey to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com.

About the reAlpha Platform

reAlpha (previously called “Claire”), announced on April 24, 2024, is reAlpha’s generative AI-powered, commission-free, homebuying platform. The tagline: No fees. Just keys.™ – reflects reAlpha’s dedication to eliminating traditional barriers and making homebuying more accessible and transparent.

reAlpha’s introduction aligns with major shifts in the real estate sector after the National Association of Realtors agreed to settle certain lawsuits upon being found to have violated antitrust laws, resulting in inflated fees paid to buy-side agents. This development is expected to result in the end of the standard six percent sales commission, which equates to approximately $100 billion in realtor fees paid annually. The reAlpha platform offers a cost-free alternative for homebuyers by utilizing an AI-driven workflow that assists them through the homebuying process.

Homebuyers using the reAlpha platform’s conversational interface will be able to interact with Claire, reAlpha’s AI buyer’s agent, to guide them through every step of their homebuying journey, from property search to closing the deal. By offering support 24/7, Claire is poised to make the homebuying process more efficient, enjoyable, and cost-efficient. Claire matches buyers with their dream homes using over 400 data attributes and provides insights into market trends and property values. Additionally, Claire can assist with questions, booking property tours, submitting offers, and negotiations.

Currently, the reAlpha platform is under limited availability for homebuyers located in 20 counties in Florida, but reAlpha is actively seeking new MLS and brokerage licenses that will enable expansion into more U.S. states.

For more information, please visit www.reAlpha.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements”. Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements as to future results of operations and financial position, expected revenue in future periods, planned acquisitions, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations of reAlpha, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”, “strive”, “budget”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha’s ability to pay contractual obligations; reAlpha’s liquidity, operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; reAlpha’s limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; whether reAlpha’s technology and products will be accepted and adopted by its customers and intended users; reAlpha’s ability to integrate the business of its acquired companies into its existing business and the anticipated demand for such acquired companies’ services; reAlpha’s ability to successfully identify and acquire companies that are complementary to its business model; reAlpha’s ability to commercialize its developing AI-based technologies; the inability to maintain and strengthen reAlpha’s brand and reputation; any accidents or incidents involving cybersecurity breaches and incidents; the inability to accurately forecast demand for short-term rentals and AI-based real estate-focused products; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain reAlpha’s growth; the inability of reAlpha’s customers to pay for reAlpha’s services; the inability of reAlpha to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against reAlpha; changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha’s future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha’s filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact
investorrelations@realpha.com

Media Contact
irlabs on behalf of reAlpha
Fatema Bhabrawala
fatema@irlabs.ca



REALPHA TECH CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

    September 30,
2024 		    December 31,
2023 		 
    (unaudited)        
ASSETS            
Current Assets                
Cash   $ 7,076,877     $ 6,456,370  
Accounts receivable     171,781       30,630  
Prepaid expenses     49,535       242,795  
Other current assets     687,287       670,499  
Total current assets     7,985,480       7,400,294  
                 
Property and Equipment, at cost                
Property and equipment, net     105,980       328,539  
                 
Other Assets                
Investments     215,000       115,000  
Other long term assets     31,250       406,250  
Intangible assets, net     4,082,925       997,962  
Goodwill     21,410,467       17,337,739  
Capitalized software development - work in progress     359,720       839,085  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 34,190,822     $ 27,424,869  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)                
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 614,512     $ 461,875  
Related party payables     5,539       -  
Short term loans - related parties -current portion     128,225       -  
Short term loans - unrelated parties -current portion     675,400       190,095  
Notes payable, net of discount -current portion     3,330,000       -  
Accrued expenses     1,190,273       817,114  
Deferred consideration - current portion     1,805,525       -  
Total current liabilities     7,749,474       1,469,084  
                 
Long-Term Liabilities                
Deferred liabilities     1,000,000       1,000,000  
Mortgage and other long term loans - related parties - net of current portion     67,671       -  
Mortgage and other long term loans - unrelated parties - net of current portion     276,371       247,000  
Note payable, net of discount and current portion     1,458,125       -  
Other long term liabilities     1,086,000       -  
Total liabilities     11,637,641       2,716,084  
                 
Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)                
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023     -       -  
Common stock ($0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 45,570,967 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 44,122,091 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023)     45,572       44,123  
Additional paid-in capital     39,770,353       36,899,497  
Accumulated deficit     (17,233,742 )     (12,237,885 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (33,917 )     -  
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) of reAlpha Tech Corp.     22,548,266       24,705,735  
Non-controlling interests in consolidated entities     4,915       3,050  
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)     22,553,181       24,708,785  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 34,190,822     $ 27,424,869  



REALPHA TECH CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited)
    For the Three Months
Ended		     For the Nine Months
Ended		  
    September
30,
2024 		    September
30,
2023 		    September
30,
2024 		    September
30,
2023 		 
                         
Revenues   $ 339,227     $ 59,022     $ 422,006     $ 225,300  
Cost of revenues     113,361       30,360       139,687       149,518  
Gross Profit     225,866       28,662       282,319       75,782  
Operating Expenses                                
Wages, benefits and payroll taxes     779,561       272,060       1,674,647       754,503  
Repairs & maintenance     1,537       29,081       3,132       58,187  
Utilities     2,555       5,665       5,197       17,538  
Travel     75,424       15,552       186,705       68,751  
Dues & subscriptions     37,491       8,434       74,234       44,719  
Marketing & advertising     243,362       30,976       451,103       177,645  
Professional & legal fees     441,569       230,899       1,222,086       881,197  
Depreciation & amortization     163,439       14,628       304,222       85,874  
Other operating expenses     170,548       150,206       485,068       268,621  
Total operating expenses     1,915,486       757,501       4,406,394       2,357,035  
Operating Loss     (1,689,620 )     (728,839 )     (4,124,075 )     (2,281,253 )
Other Income (Expense)                                
                                 
                                 
Gain on sale of myAlphie     -       -       -       5,502,774  
Interest expense (income)     (119,485 )     (31,272 )     (130,607 )     (122,291 )
Other expense (income)     (289,469 )     (17,496 )     (741,249 )     (87,294 )
Total other (expense) income     (408,954 )     (48,768 )     (871,856 )     5,293,189  
Net (Loss) Income     (2,098,574 )     (777,607 )     (4,995,931 )     3,011,936  
Less: Net  (Loss) Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests     (26 )     194       (74 )     235  
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Controlling Interests   $ (2,098,548 )   $ (777,801 )   $ (4,995,857 )   $ 3,011,701  
Other comprehensive (loss) income                                
Foreign currency translation adjustments     (33,917 )     -       (33,917 )     -  
Total other comprehensive loss     (33,917 )     -       (33,917 )     -  
Comprehensive (Loss) Income Attributable to Controlling Interests   $ (2,132,465 )   $ (777,801 )   $ (5,029,774 )   $ 3,011,701  
Net (loss) Income per share — basic   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.11 )   $ 0.07  
Net (loss) Income per share — diluted   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.11 )   $ 0.07  
Weighted-average outstanding shares — basic     44,372,982       42,522,091       44,240,099       42,054,625  
Weighted-average outstanding shares — diluted     45,135,287       42,522,091       44,496,055       42,054,625  



REALPHA TECH CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024, and 2023 (unaudited)
    For the
Nine
Months
Ended
September
30,
2024 		    For the
Nine
Months
Ended
September
30,
2023 		 
             
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:            
Net (loss) income   $ (4,995,931 )   $ 3,011,936  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:                
Non-cash items                
Depreciation and amortization     304,222       85,874  
Stock based compensation - employees     207,454       -  
Stock based compensation - services     108,647       -  
Write-off of capitalized software costs     145,746       -  
Commitment fee expenses     375,000       -  
Gain on sale of properties     (31,392 )     -  
Gain on previously held equity     (20,663 )     -  
Gain on sale of myAlphie     -       (5,502,774 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     150,736       156,884  
Prepaid expenses     193,260       40,571  
Other current assets     (6,843 )     (141,237 )
Accounts payable     (59,178 )     (414,657 )
Accrued expenses     (177,148 )     (61,912 )
Total adjustments     1,189,841       (5,837,251 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (3,806,090 )     (2,825,315 )
                 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                
Proceeds from sale of properties     78,000       268,684  
Additions to property, plant & equipment     (8,781 )     (52,604 )
Cash paid to acquire business     (20,464 )     (25,000 )
Capitalized software development - work in progress     (417,024 )     209,250  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (368,269 )     400,330  
                 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                
Proceeds from issuance of debt     5,000,000       14,735  
Payments of debt     (205,134 )     (347,226 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock     -       437,574  
Net cash provided by financing activities     4,794,866       105,083  
Net increase (decrease) in cash     620,507       (2,319,902 )
                 
Cash - Beginning of Period     6,456,370       2,989,782  
Cash - End of Period   $ 7,076,877     $ 669,880  
                 
Reconciliation of Cash                
Cash   $ 7,076,877     $ 669,880  
Restricted cash     -       -  
Total cash   $ 7,076,877     $ 669,880  


Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information          
Interest expense   $ 130,607     $ 122,291
               
Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:              
Additional Paid-In Capital for Agreed Share Issuance for AiChat Acquisition     1,022,975       -
Share Issuance for Be My Neighbor Acquisition     1,514,000        
Deferred Consideration for Agreed Investment of Xmore AI     125,000        
Shares Issued to Settle Notes Payable in myAlphie sale             150,000
Share Issuance for Rhove Acquisition             13,120,250


Explanatory Notes on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement reAlpha’s financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (“GAAP”), reAlpha believes “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Net income per share,” both “non-GAAP financial measures,” as such term is defined under the rules of the SEC, are useful in evaluating its operating performance. reAlpha uses Adjusted EBITDA and Net income per share to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. reAlpha believes that these non-GAAP financial measures may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in reAlpha’s industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of reAlpha’s non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate reAlpha’s business.

reAlpha reconciles its non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA to its net income, adjusted to exclude interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and certain charges or gains resulting from non-recurring events.

reAlpha reconciles its non-GAAP financial measure of Net income per share to its net income, adjusted to exclude provision for depreciation and amortization of certain intangible assets, share-based compensation and certain charges or gains resulting from non-recurring events.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Net income per share, respectively:

    For the Three Months
Ended
September 30, 		    For the Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net (Loss) Income   $ (2,098,574 )   $ (777,607 )   $ (4,995,931 )   $ 3,011,936  
Adjusted to exclude the following                                
Depreciation and amortization     163,439       14,628       304,222       85,874  
Gain on sale of myAlphie     -       -       -       (5,502,774 )
Interest expense     119,881       31,279       131,723       122,470  
Share-based compensation (1)     113,037       -       207,454       356  
GEM commitment fee (2)     125,000       -       375,000       -  
Acquisition related expense (3)     178,678       -       363,426       103,519  
Gain on previously held equity (4)     108,382       -       (20,663 )     -  
Original issue discount     36,250       -       36,250       -  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (1,253,907 )   $ (731,700 )   $ (3,598,519 )   $ (2,178,619 )


    For the Three Months
Ended
September 30, 		    For the Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net (Loss) Income   $ (2,098,574 )   $ (777,607 )   $ (4,995,931 )   $ 3,011,936  
Adjusted to exclude the following                                
Amortization of intangible assets     126,056       -       254,917       71,245  
Gain on sale of myAlphie     -       -       -       (5,502,774 )
Share-based compensation (1)     113,037       -       207,454       356  
GEM commitment fee (2)     125,000       -       375,000       -  
Acquisition related expense (3)     178,678       -       363,426       103,519  
Gain on previously held equity (4)     108,382       -       (20,663 )     -  
Net income used to compute net income per share, diluted   $ (1,447,420 )   $ (777,607 )   $ (3,815,797 )   $ (2,315,718 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, diluted     45,135,287       42,522,091       44,496,055       42,054,625  
Net income per share, diluted     (0.03 )     (0.02 )     (0.09 )     (0.06 )


(1) Compensation provided to employees and board members and for services through share-based awards, which is recognized as a non-cash expense.


(2)   This pertains to the commitment fee of $1 million incurred in connection with the equity facility we have in place with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS and GEM Yield Bahamas Limited.


(3)   Expenses related to acquisitions, including professional and legal fees, which are excluded from GAAP financial measures to provide a clearer view of ongoing operational performance.


(4)   Represents the gain from the fair value measurement of previously held equity interests, which is recognized as a non-operational item and treated as a non-GAAP measure.

