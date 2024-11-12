Vantage Hemp Co. Announces Commercial Launch of CBG Isolate and Significant Regulatory Developments

U.S. producer expands its pharmaceutical-grade product portfolio and shares progress with Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency

Greeley, Colorado, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Hemp Co. (“Vantage” or “the Company”), a globally accredited cannabinoid extractor and manufacturer, announces the commercial launch of its pharmaceutical-grade CBG (cannabigerol) isolate. This new product offering, launching globally in November 2024, is poised to set a new standard in the cannabinoid industry by being compliant with pharmaceutical cGMP standards in a certified GMP facility, a level of compliance not yet met industry-wide. As demand grows for diverse options beyond standard CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) products, Vantage’s commercial launch alongside significant regulatory advancements marks a major step forward in its global expansion strategy.

CBG’s growing reputation in clinical research including studies at Washington State University and the Veterans ECS21 study for sleep, paves the way for therapeutic potential. With Vantage’s facilities built and operated to global certifications WHO GMP, FDA 21 CFR 210/211, PIC/S, and ICH Q7, the Company is strategically positioned to meet the growing need for pharmaceutical-grade CBG isolate. These certifications allow Vantage to meet the highest pharmaceutical production criteria, providing a consistent, high-quality product portfolio for domestic and international markets.

In parallel with the commercial launch of CBG isolate, Vantage has reached critical developments with the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, ANVISA. Through a partnership with a Brazilian client, Vantage is validating the client’s first formula under ANVISA’s RDC 327 framework, which governs cannabinoid-based products in Brazil. At the same time as the client validation, Vantage is applying for its ANVISA Good Manufacturing Practices Certificate (CBPF), with both processes expected to be finalized by the end of November 2024.

"This regulatory clearance unlocks significant opportunities for partnerships in Brazil’s private sector, especially for companies looking for production solutions and technical support that meet the stringent requirements of national cannabinoid regulations,” says Deepank Utkhede, Chief Operating Officer at Vantage. “It’s an exciting time for the industry, and we’re eager to build trust with government entities and new partners.”

With a commitment to quality and compliance, Vantage is not only addressing current market demands but paving the way for innovative partnerships in international markets. As the landscape for cannabinoids continues to evolve, Vantage is positioned to lead with integrity, setting the standard in cannabinoid production.





About Vantage Hemp Co.

Colorado-based Vantage Hemp Co. extracts and processes cannabinoids from industrial hemp, as well as formulates and manufactures finished products with the extracted ingredients. Vantage's contract manufacturing services offer a broad range of benefits as they operate with integrity and abide by stringent pharmaceutical production standards to provide quality products to their partners. For more information, visit www.vantagehemp.com.

Attachment

Christian Santi Vantage Hemp Co. Tel: 720-663-6082 Email: christian@vantagehemp.com Brooke Russell Marigold Marketing & PR Tel: 905-510-3204 Email: brussell@marigoldpr.com

Inside Vantage Hemp Co. Winterization room in Greeley, Colorado

