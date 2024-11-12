Waste Recycling Services Market to Hit USD 93.24 billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

Global waste recycling services market is estimated to be valued at USD 65.38 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 93.24 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2024 to 2031

Burlingame, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global waste recycling services market size is estimated to be valued at USD 65.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 93.24 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2031.

The waste recycling services market is primarily driven by increasing concerns regarding carbon emissions and its impact on climate change. Recycling helps reduce carbon emissions associated with extraction and processing of raw materials. It is estimated that recycling reduces GHG emissions by around 64% as compared to production from virgin materials.

Furthermore, stringent regulations imposed by governments across countries regarding proper waste disposal and recycling are also fueling growth of the market. Various countries have imposed bans on dumping of waste in landfills and set targets for recycling and reuse of materials which is positively impacting the demand for waste recycling services.

Market Trends:

Citizen engagement is one of the key trends being witnessed in the market. Various initiatives are being taken up to increase public participation in recycling activities through effective communication strategies. Recycling campaigns and curbside collection services enhance user convenience which plays a vital role.

Furthermore, technological innovations are also shaping the market. Advanced recycling technologies using robotics, IoT and artificial intelligence are enabling efficient collection, sorting and processing of recyclables. New technologies such as plasma gasification are also being increasing adopted which aid in complete recycling of waste including non-recyclable components to produce energy.

Waste Recycling Services Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $65.37 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $93.24 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising concerns for environmental protection



• Influence of circular economy Restraints & Challenges • High operational costs



• Lack of infrastructure in emerging economies

Market Opportunities:

The waste collection services segment accounts for around 35% of the total waste recycling services market. Waste collection services help in gathering waste from residential, commercial, and industrial locations for proper disposal and recycling. This service plays a vital role in managing waste and achieving sustainability goals. With increasing waste generation across the world, the demand for professional waste collection is on the rise.

Waste segregation and sorting process segregates different types of waste such as paper, plastic, glass, metal, and others to facilitate efficient recycling. This segment represents around 25% share of the overall market.

Adopting advanced sorting technologies allows extracting maximum value from waste and increases recycling rates. Major players are investing in AI-powered sorting systems for automating the process. Growing awareness about waste management and recycling is propelling the demand for waste sorting services from municipal and commercial locations.

Key Market Takeaways

The global waste recycling services market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to stringent regulations promoting recycling and reuse.

On the basis of product, the paper & paperboard segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 30% share due to high recycling rates of paper waste.

On the basis of application, the industrial segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, accounting for more than 50% of the market share due to large quantities of waste generated by manufacturing industries.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to well-established recycling infrastructure and policies in the region.

Competitor Insights

- Eurokey Recycling, Ltd.

- Northstar Recycling

- Triple M Metal LP

- Amdahl Corp.

- Interface, Inc.

- Covanta

- Epson, Inc.

- Collins & Aikman

- Xerox Corp.

- Fetzer Vineyards

Recent Developments:

In 2024, Recyclekro is set to launch India’s first plasma furnace, elevating e-waste.

In January 2023, Xerox acquired Advanced UK, a hardware and managed print services provider and long-standing Xerox Platinum partner.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Product Type:

Metals

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Glass

Food

Others

By Application:

Municipal

Industrial

Others



By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



