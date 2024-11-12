Submit Release
Aemetis Reports Revenues of $81 Million for the Third Quarter 2024

Revenues Increased 19% Over the Third Quarter of 2023

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on low and negative carbon intensity products that replace fossil fuels, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Revenues of $81.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 reflect strong execution by all three of the company’s operating segments, with the California Ethanol business generating $45.0 million in revenues, the India Biodiesel business generating $32.2 million in revenues, and the Dairy Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) business generating $4.2 million in revenues.

“Each of the Aemetis segments increased revenue during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024, reflecting underlying strength and growth,” stated Todd Waltz, Chief Financial Officer of Aemetis. “Additionally, we anticipate substantial revenue growth from our operating dairies and new dairies under construction when we receive LCFS provisional pathway approvals as well as federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) 45Z production tax credits for RNG,” added Waltz.

“The approval of 20 years of Low Carbon Fuel Standard mandates last Friday by CARB is a major milestone for renewable fuels that directly increases revenues and earnings from each of our U.S. businesses and projects in ethanol, biogas, SAF/RD and carbon sequestration,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis.  “In addition to solid growth in our U.S. businesses, our India subsidiary generated $112 million of revenues driven by the one-year, cost-plus contract with government-owned oil marketing companies that ended in Q3 2024, and we appointed a Chief Executive Officer for the India business who is leading our work towards an IPO of the subsidiary.”

We invite investors to review the Aemetis Corporate Presentation on the Aemetis home page prior to the earnings call.

Today, Aemetis will host an earnings review call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time (PT).

Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free): +1-888-506-0062 entry code 139838
Live Participant Dial In (International): +1-973-528-0011 entry code 139838

Webcast URL:  https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2211/51559

For details on the call, please visit http://www.aemetis.com/investors/conference-calls/

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Revenues during the third quarter of 2024 were $81.4 million compared to $68.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. Our Keyes plant recognized $45.0 million of revenue during the third quarter with the production of 15.5 million gallons of ethanol. Our Dairy Natural Gas segment sold 85,993 MMBtu from nine operating dairy digesters and also sold 935 thousand RINs and 20 thousand metric tons of LCFS credits to report $4.2 million of revenue during the third quarter. Our India Biodiesel business recognized $32.2 million of revenue primarily from sales to the India Oil Marketing Companies.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.9 million, compared to a $492 thousand profit during the third quarter of 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.8 million during the third quarter of 2024 compared to $9.0 million during the same period in 2023, the decrease in spending was driven primarily by professional services associated with the sale of tax credits during the third quarter of 2023.

Operating loss was $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to operating loss of $8.5 million for the same period in 2023.

Interest expense, excluding accretion of Series A preferred units in the Aemetis Biogas LLC subsidiary, increased to $11.7 million during the third quarter of 2024 compared to $10.2 million during the third quarter of 2023. Additionally, Aemetis Biogas recognized $3.3 million of accretion of Series A preferred units during the third quarter of 2024 compared to $7.7 million during the third quarter of 2023.

Net loss was $17.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $30.7 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Cash at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $296 thousand compared to $2.7 million at the close of the fourth quarter of 2023. We recorded investments in capital projects related to the reduction of the carbon intensity of Aemetis ethanol and construction of dairy digesters of $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Revenues were $220.6 million for the first three quarters of 2024, compared to $116.0 million for the first three quarters of 2023. The increase in revenue in 2024 was due to strong performance from California Ethanol, India Biodiesel, and Dairy Renewable Natural Gas throughout the nine months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023.

Gross profit for the first three quarters of 2024 was $1.5 million, compared to a gross profit of $1.2 million during the first three quarters of 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $28.4 million during the first three quarters of 2024, compared to $29.6 million during the first three quarters of 2023, including $4.0 million of fixed costs of goods sold charged to selling, general and administrative during the Keyes plant maintenance period during 2023 and the recognition of a loss on asset disposals of $3.6 million during 2024.

Operating loss was $26.9 million for the first three quarters of 2024, compared to $28.4 million for the first three quarters of 2023.

Interest expense was $34.0 million during the first three quarters of 2024, excluding accretion and other expenses of Series A preferred units in our Aemetis Biogas LLC subsidiary, compared to interest expense of $28.9 million during the first three quarters of 2023. Additionally, our Aemetis Biogas LLC subsidiary recognized $10.1 million of accretion and other expenses in connection with preference payments on its preferred stock during the first three quarters of 2024 compared to $20.2 million during the first three quarters of 2023.

Net loss for the first three quarters of 2024 was $71.3 million, compared to a net loss of $21.0 million during the same period of 2023.

Investments in capital projects of $13.5 million were made during the first three quarters of 2024, including investments in capital projects related to Aemetis Biogas of $10.9 million.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and actively expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefinery in California to utilize renewable hydrogen, hydroelectric power, and renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

We have provided non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying supplemental data. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) plus (to the extent deducted in calculating such net income) interest expense, income tax expense, intangible and other amortization expense, accretion expense, depreciation expense, loss on asset disposal, gain on debt extinguishment, USDA cash grants and share-based compensation expense.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections of financial results in 2024 and future years; statements relating to the development, engineering, financing, construction and operation of the Aemetis ethanol, biodiesel, biogas, SAF and renewable diesel, and carbon sequestration facilities; and our ability to promote, develop and deploy technologies to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “view,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and in our other filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

AEMETIS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

    For the three months ended
September 30, 		    For the nine months ended
September 30, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenues   $ 81,441     $ 68,690     $ 220,636     $ 115,953  
Cost of goods sold     77,563       68,198       219,176       114,800  
Gross profit     3,878       492       1,460       1,153  
                                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses     7,750       9,021       28,400       29,595  
Operating loss     (3,872 )     (8,529 )     (26,940 )     (28,442 )
                                 
Other expense (income):                                
Interest expense                                
Interest rate expense     10,096       8,749       29,092       24,126  
Debt related fees and amortization expense     1,651       1,433       4,892       4,732  
Accretion and other expenses of Series A preferred units     3,267       7,739       10,055       20,188  
Other income     (1,225 )     (1,853 )     (1,176 )     (2,020 )
Loss before income taxes     (17,661 )     (24,597 )     (69,803 )     (75,468 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     274       (55,308 )     1,537       (54,490 )
Net Income (loss)   $ (17,935 )   $ 30,711     $ (71,340 )   $ (20,978 )
                                 
Net Income (loss) per common share                                
Basic   $ (0.38 )   $ 0.79     $ (1.60 )   $ (0.56 )
Diluted   $ (0.38 )   $ 0.73     $ (1.60 )   $ (0.56 )
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding                                
Basic     47,216       38,881       44,517       37,504  
Diluted     47,216       41,841       44,517       37,504  


AEMETIS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

    September 30, 2024     December 31, 2023  
    (Unaudited)          
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 296     $ 2,667  
Accounts receivable     8,027       8,633  
Inventories     19,792       18,291  
Prepaid and other current assets     6,785       6,809  
Total current assets     34,900       36,400  
                 
Property, plant and equipment, net     195,939       195,108  
Other assets     16,586       11,898  
Total assets   $ 247,425     $ 243,406  
                 
Liabilities and stockholders' deficit                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 37,254     $ 32,132  
Current portion of long term debt     55,797       13,585  
Short term borrowings     21,418       23,443  
Other current liabilities     17,773       15,229  
Total current liabilities     132,242       84,389  
                 
Total long term liabilities     374,092       375,994  
                 
Stockholders' deficit:                
Common stock     48       41  
Additional paid-in capital     293,611       264,058  
Accumulated deficit     (546,745 )     (475,405 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (5,823 )     (5,671 )
Total stockholders' deficit     (258,909 )     (216,977 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit   $ 247,425     $ 243,406  


RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME/(LOSS)
(unaudited, in thousands)

    For the three months ended
September 30,		     For the nine months ended
September 30,		  
EBITDA Calculation   2024     2023     2024     2023  
                                 
Net income (loss)   $ (17,935 )   $ 30,711       (71,340 )     (20,978 )
Adjustments                                
Interest and amortization expense     11,747       10,182       33,984       28,858  
Depreciation expense     2,274       1,747       6,121       5,208  
Accretion of Series A preferred units     3,267       7,739       10,055       20,188  
Loss on asset disposal     -       -       3,644       -  
Gain on debt extinguishment     (162 )     -       (162 )     -  
Share-based compensation     1,982       1,806       6,928       6,223  
Intangibles amortization expense     12       11       36       35  
USDA cash grants     -       (1,774 )     -       (1,774 )
Income tax expense     274       (55,308 )     1,537       (54,490 )
Total adjustments     19,394       (35,597 )     62,143       4,248  
                                 
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 1,459     $ (4,886 )     (9,197 )     (16,730 )


PRODUCTION AND PRICE PERFORMANCE
(unaudited)

    Three Months ended
September 30,		     Nine Months ended
September 30,		  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Ethanol                                
Gallons sold (in millions)     15.5       13.8       44.4       16.7  
Average sales price/gallon   $ 2.12     $ 2.64     $ 1.97     $ 2.72  
Percent of nameplate capacity     113 %     100 %     108 %     91 %
WDG                                
Tons sold (in thousands)     106       98.0       305       122.0  
Average sales price/ton   $ 84     $ 96     $ 90     $ 98  
Delivered Cost of Corn                                
Bushels ground (in millions)     5.5       5.0       15.6       6.4  
Average delivered cost / bushel   $ 6.07     $ 7.48     $ 6.25     $ 7.34  
Dairy Renewable Natural Gas                                
MMBtu produced (in thousands)     86.6       66.6       236.3       142.0  
MMBtu stored as inventory (in thousands)     67.6       67.2       67.6       67.2  
MMBtu sold (in thousands)     86.0       66.6       234.8       142.0  
Biodiesel                                
Metric tons sold (in thousands)     26.0       15.5       73.5       42.1  
Average Sales Price/Metric ton   $ 1,198     $ 1,247     $ 1,167     $ 1,265  
Percent of Nameplate Capacity     69.3 %     41.0 %     65.4 %     21.0 %
Refined Glycerin                                
Metric tons sold (in thousands)     1.5       1.4       5.4       2.9  
Average Sales Price/Metric ton   $ 720     $ 623     $ 621     $ 651  

