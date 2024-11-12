MAX Power Advances Natural Hydrogen Initiatives

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a corporate update as the Company prepares for an intense finish to 2024.

Saskatchewan

New CEO Mr. Mansoor Jan will be in Saskatchewan and British Columbia the week of November 18, 2024, for a series of meetings with key stakeholders and various parties, including Senior Strategic Advisor Mr. Neil McMillan, aimed at finalizing an advanced strategy for Saskatchewan where permit applications for claims targeting Natural Hydrogen in the southeast part of the province were submitted over the summer (“Rider Project”). Initial gas probe sampling covering certain target areas in the southeast has been carried out with the Company awaiting results and confirmation of permit applications. MAX Power is also reviewing additional areas of interest in the province.

Mr. Jan commented, “My broad analysis of Saskatchewan is that the potential for commercial concentrations of Natural Hydrogen extends well beyond the highly prospective southeast part of the province. My goal is to move expeditiously over the coming weeks to get us to the drill-ready stage as rapidly as possible, so that MAX Power by year-end or early 2025 becomes the first company in Canada to drill specifically for a Natural Hydrogen discovery using the best science in the industry. I’ve seen first-hand the Natural Hydrogen boom in Southern Australia. In Saskatchewan we have the right geology, the right policy framework and the right team to make big things happen and build shareholder value in the process.”

Mr. Jan concluded, “We are all-in on Saskatchewan with an immediate plan to expand our opportunities there. In addition to this key focus, we will continue to explore ways to monetize opportunities with respect to our initiatives related to Ontario, Quebec and Texas as outlined in the Company’s October 3, 2024 news release.”

Ontario

MAX Power has staked 312 claims (6,463 hectares) in Northern Ontario on five separate properties that have several features that make them prospective for Natural Hydrogen exploration. The Company plans to complete a reconnaissance program in the near-term on these properties. Investors are reminded that in Ontario, these staked claims are mineral claims under current provincial legislation and do not include the rights for exploration and development of hydrogen gas.

Quebec

MAX Power has staked 255 claims (10,328 hectares) in Quebec on six separate properties also prospective for accumulations of Natural Hydrogen gas. The Company plans to complete a reconnaissance program in the near-term on these properties. Investors are reminded that in Quebec, these staked claims are mineral claims under current provincial legislation and do not include the rights for exploration and development of hydrogen gas.

ARPA – E request for information (RFI)

Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), which is overseen by the Department of Energy (DOE) in the United States, has sent a request for information (RFI) to the Company aimed at advancing geologic hydrogen resource exploration. The RFI partially references the following:

“(ARPA-E) program is focused on evaluating novel approaches to: 1) explore for naturally occurring subsurface hydrogen resources or geologic targets for hydrogen stimulation, and 2) develop methodologies to determine the recoverable reserves of hydrogen from natural accumulation or available through stimulation. These approaches will accelerate the discovery and economic evaluation of these resources and inform management steps needed to harness them.”

The RFI is not exclusive to MAX Power. However, the Company has been contacted to provide voluntary input on geological hydrogen exploration methods. This information would provide input for ARPA-E’s formulation of future research programs. MAX Power along with its strategic partners are considering participation in the RFI.

Marketing Agreements Update

The Company has approved the extension of its engagement with Leit Media Ltd. (“Leit”) to December 31, 2024, originally effective June 25, 2024. The Company has extended the initial 3-month term of the engagement through to the end of 2024 and has paid 165,000 euros for this term of agreement as consideration for Leit’s Services. The Company may elect to renew or extend the engagement at any point during the term. The marketing services will include the preparation of articles and coverages on several financial platforms and newsletters. The services will also include the translation and distribution of news releases in Germany. LEIT’s address is Flat 285, 61 Praed St., London, W2 1NS, United Kingdom (phone: 44-20-3883-9398). Consideration offered to Leit does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with Leit.

The Company has approved the extension of its engagement with Sideways Frequency LLC (“SFLLC”) to December 31, 2024, originally effective June 25, 2024. The Company has extended the initial 2-month term of the engagement through to the end of 2024 and has paid $70,000 USD for this term of agreement as consideration for SFLLC’s Services. The Company may elect to renew or extend the engagement at any point during the term. The marketing services will include, but are not limited to, email campaigns, native advertising, display ads, lead generation, creation of content, strategic planning, digital advertisement placement, and overseeing progress and results of digital campaigns. SFLLC’s address is1389 Center Drive, Suite 200, Park City, Utah, 84098, info@sidewaysfrequency.com. Consideration offered to SFLLC does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with SFLLC and Mr. Wesley De Souza, CEO of SFLLC.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Member of the Order of Geologists of Quebec and Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager for MAX Power Mining Corp. Mr. Lauder is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Natural Hydrogen Video

Learn more about Natural Hydrogen by clicking on the following link:

https://vimeo.com/953002092/d6f8574ba4

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Deck

Learn more about MAX Power’s push into North America’s Natural Hydrogen sector by clicking on the following link:

https://www.maxpowermining.com/Presentations/MAXPower-NaturalHydrogen.pdf

MAX Power Corporate Presentation

Click on the following link to view MAX Power’s Corporate Deck:

https://maxpowermining.com/Presentations/MAXPower-Corporate.pdf

About MAX Power Mining

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. MAX Power is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector, through strategic alliances with Calgary-based Chapman Hydrogen & Petroleum Engineering Ltd., and European- based Larin Engineering HHC. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a recent diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan, CEO MarketSmart Communications MAX Power Mining Corp. Tel: 877-261-4466 info@maxpowermining.com

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, and any legislation specifically relating to natural hydrogen, exploration and acquisition of natural hydrogen properties; ability to locate, discover and/or extract natural hydrogen from the subsurface; commentary as it relates to the opportune timing to carry out natural hydrogen exploration; and any anticipated increasing demand for natural hydrogen; any results and updates thereto as it relates to any future drill program, and the funding of that program; and upcoming press releases by the Company. The Company has filed permit applications to the Saskatchewan government and there are no assurances that all or any of the permit applications will be accepted or granted to the Company. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. They are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects”, "plans”, "anticipates”, "believes”, “interpreted”, "intends”, "estimates”, "projects”, "aims”, “suggests”, “often”, “target”, “future”, “likely”, “pending”, "potential”, "goal”, "objective”, "prospective”, “possibly”, “preliminary”, and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will”, "would”, "may”, "can”, "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of drill program results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out its exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Management’s Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

