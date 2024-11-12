Aduro Clean Technologies and GF Building Flow Solutions Americas Sign MOU to Advance Circular Solutions for Crosslinked Polyethylene Waste

LONDON, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is pleased to announce its entry into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with GF Building Flow Solutions Americas (“GF”), a leader in sustainable building solutions and global provider of Uponor-branded products.

This MOU marks an important step as the two companies explore a structured pathway to a formal collaboration agreement aimed at enhancing GF’s ongoing efforts to convert Uponor crosslinked polyethylene (PEX) production waste into valuable raw materials.

GF Building Flow Solutions Americas is one of the leading international producers of pipes used to move water for buildings and infrastructure, including pipes made of cross-linked polyethylene (PEX). PEX pipes are commonly used in energy efficient heating and safe plumbing due to their robustness, temperature resistance and longevity. The engagement between Aduro and GF seeks to demonstrate that chemical recycling through Aduro’s proprietary Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT) can convert Uponor brand PEX waste into high-quality feedstock, enabling the consecutive manufacturing of products with the same high-quality and properties as in their previous life.

This engagement is the result of GF Building Flow Solutions Americas’ continued strategic focus on dealing with its cross-linked polyethylene production waste in a sustainable and cost-effective way. GF previously participated in the Aduro Customer Engagement Program (CEP) to conduct a phase 1 technical evaluation focused on assessing the potential of HCT for recycling cross-linked polymers. Initial results from this technical evaluation have demonstrated that Aduro’s HCT has the unique ability to break down cross-linked polyethylene to raw material for the manufacture of ethylene.

“We are very excited to build upon our previous success in breaking down Uponor cross-linked polymer waste into raw material,” said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro. “This engagement will expand our relationship with GF Building Flow Solutions Americas, setting the stage to develop Aduro’s penetration into the multi-billion-dollar PEX pipe market, with the goal of investigating a potential commercial scale solution for GFs cross-linked polymer waste stream.”

Cross-linked polymers, like those used in Uponor PEX pipes, are pivotal to numerous industries, thanks to their exceptional durability, chemical resistance, and mechanical strength. They are integral to many products ranging from automotive tires to household adhesives, protective coatings, and medical devices. Their critical applications span sectors such as aerospace, automotive, construction, and electronics, where their unique properties are indispensable. The global PEX pipe market is expected to reach approximately $2.79 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.1% (Business Research Insights, October 2024).

The attributes that make cross-linked polymers invaluable pose a significant recycling challenge. Unlike thermoplastics, these materials do not melt under heat; instead, they are exceedingly difficult to decompose. When subjected to the very high temperatures necessary for their breakdown, they primarily degrade into char and fuel gas, substances unsuitable for repurposing into new materials. This limitation not only underscores the need for innovative recycling technologies but also highlights the urgency of developing sustainable lifecycle management strategies for cross-linked polymers.

“This engagement with Aduro represents a promising opportunity to demonstrate the importance of partnership in innovating technical capacities and viability of advanced recycling pathways for all industries, including for our PEX pipe,” said Chrissie Walsh, Sustainability Manager of GF Building Flow Solutions Americas. “We look forward to investigating the ability of Aduro’s HCT to provide a sustainable and cost-effective solution for our cross-linked polymer waste stream. We hope to continue building our relationship into a commercial scale solution.”

About GF Building Flow Solutions Americas

GF Building Flow Solutions Americas, a division of GF, is a leading global provider of sustainable and innovative solutions, making water flow in buildings. The division, stemming from the 2023 acquisition of Uponor by GF, provides safe solutions for hot and cold-water supply and control, noise-reducing wastewater systems, as well as energy-efficient heating and cooling. Its focus is to enable its customers in the residential and commercial space to be more productive and sustainable, while ensuring comfort, health and efficiency. Information about Uponor-branded products is available at www.uponor.com. www.georgfischer.com

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

