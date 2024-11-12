FTC Solar Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Third quarter revenue of $10.1 million, in-line with prior target

Industry veteran Yann Brandt joined as CEO

Announced 1GW tracker supply agreement with Dunlieh Energy

Announced multi-year agreement with Strata Clean Energy for 500mw, expandable to 1GW+

Provided incremental project detail on 1GW of projects with Sandhills Energy

Post quarter-end, received $4.7 million earn-out on prior investment

Entered into binding term sheet for $15 million promissory note to strengthen balance sheet



AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, today announced financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, which were in line with the company’s prior targets.

“I’m excited to have begun my tenure as CEO during the third quarter,” said Yann Brandt, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTC Solar. “As I take stock of our positioning at the 90-day mark, I believe the company is in an enviable position in many respects. This includes having a product portfolio that customers love, a business they appreciate working with, and a cost structure poised to enable strong margin growth and profitability. In addition, the company now has a compelling and expanded 1P product set that opens up the vast majority of the market that wasn’t available to the company in the past. The company is in a strong position as it relates to some of the most critical aspects of the business, and I can’t wait to work alongside our team to scale our market share.”

“With a solid underlying foundation, we have also been pleased to announce some recent business wins, including a 500-megawatt, scalable supply agreement with industry leader Strata Clean Energy, a one-gigawatt plus agreement with new customer Dunlieh Energy, additional project detail on one-gigawatt worth of projects with Sandhills Energy, as well as new announcements today of a $15 million note placement and a $4.7 million earn out on a prior investment, both of which add incremental strength to our balance sheet.”

The company added $18 million in new purchase orders since August 8, 2024. The contracted portion of the company's backlog1 now stands at $513 million.

Summary Financial Performance: Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023

U.S. GAAP Non-GAAP(b) Three months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 10,136 $ 30,548 $ 10,136 $ 30,548 Gross margin percentage (42.5 %) 11.1 % (38.3 %) 12.8 % Total operating expenses $ 10,670 $ 19,656 $ 8,131 $ 13,222 Loss from operations(a) $ (14,976 ) $ (16,277 ) $ (12,174 ) $ (9,706 ) Net loss $ (15,359 ) $ (16,937 ) $ (12,678 ) $ (10,008 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 )

(a) Adjusted EBITDA for Non-GAAP

(b) See below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

Third Quarter Results

Total third-quarter revenue was $10.1 million, within our target range. This revenue level represents a decrease of 11.3% compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 66.8% compared to the year-earlier quarter due to lower product volumes.

GAAP gross loss was $4.3 million, or 42.5% of revenue, compared to gross loss of $2.3 million, or 20.5% of revenue, in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP gross loss was $3.9 million or 38.3% of revenue. The result for this quarter compares to non-GAAP gross profit of $3.9 million in the prior-year period, with the difference driven primarily by the impact of lower current quarter revenues which were not sufficient to cover certain fixed indirect costs.

GAAP operating expenses were $10.7 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $8.1 million. This result compares to non-GAAP operating expenses of $13.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP net loss was $15.4 million or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $12.2 million or $0.10 per diluted share in the prior quarter and a net loss of $16.9 million or $0.14 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss, which excludes an approximate $3.2 million net loss from stock-based compensation expense and other non-cash items, was $12.2 million, compared to losses of $10.5 million(2) in the prior quarter and $9.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the company received a $4.7 million cash earn-out relating to the company’s prior investment in Dimension Energy, a community solar developer in which the company invested $4 million in 2018. FTC Solar sold its stake in 2021 for $22 million and remained eligible to receive earn-out payments based on Dimension achieving certain performance milestones. To-date, FTC has received more than $9 million in earn-out payments and is eligible to receive up to an additional $5 million based on performance through the end of 2024.

The company also announced today that on November 8, 2024, the company entered into a binding term sheet with an institutional investor (the “Investor”) to issue to the Investor, in a private placement, senior secured promissory notes (the “Notes”) in an aggregate principal amount of fifteen million dollars ($15,000,000) and common stock purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase 17,500,000 shares of our common stock.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 11% per annum if payable in cash or, at our option, 13% per annum if paid-in-kind and will mature five (5) years from the date of issuance. The Warrants are immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $0.01 per share, subject to certain customary adjustments to be set forth in the definitive documentation, and will expire ten (10) years from the date of issuance. We have also agreed that the Investor shall be entitled to nominate one (1) person for election to our board of directors at our annual stockholder meeting. The issuance of the Notes and Warrants will be subject to customary closing conditions and the preparation and negotiation of definitive documents. We currently expect that the issuance of the Notes and Warrants will occur on or prior to November 30, 2024.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter, we expect revenue to be approximately flat to up 39% relative to the third quarter.

(in millions) 3Q'24

Guidance 3Q'24

Actual 4Q'24

Guidance(3) Revenue $9.0 – $11.0 $10.1 $10.0 – $14.0 Non-GAAP Gross Profit (Loss) $(4.3) – $(1.5) $(3.9) $(4.2) – $(1.5) Non-GAAP Gross Margin (47.8%) – (13.5%) (38.3%) (42.2%) – (10.7%) Non-GAAP operating expenses $9.3 – $10.0 $8.1 $8.2 – $9.0 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $(14.7) – $(11.0) $(12.2) $(13.7) – $(9.9)

Looking ahead to 2025, for the first quarter we expect continued improvement in revenue, margin and adjusted EBITDA. We remain confident we will achieve adjusted EBITDA breakeven on a quarterly basis in 2025.

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

FTC Solar’s senior management will host a conference call for members of the investment community at 8:30 a.m. E.T. today, during which the company will discuss its third quarter results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of FTC Solar's website at https://investor.ftcsolar.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website for 30 days following the webcast.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

Footnotes

1. The term ‘backlog’ or ‘contracted and awarded’ refers to the combination of our executed contracts (contracted) and awarded orders (awarded), which are orders that have been documented and signed through a contract, where we are in the process of documenting a contract but for which a contract has not yet been signed, or that have been awarded in writing or verbally with a mutual understanding that the order will be contracted in the future. In the case of certain projects, including those that are scheduled for delivery on later dates, we have not locked in binding pricing with customers, and we instead use estimated average selling price to calculate the revenue included in our contracted and awarded orders for such projects. Actual revenue for these projects could differ once contracts with binding pricing are executed, and there is also a risk that a contract may never be executed for an awarded but uncontracted project, or that a contract may be executed for an awarded but uncontracted project at a date that is later than anticipated, or that a contract once executed may be subsequently amended, supplemented, rescinded, cancelled or breached, including in a manner that impacts the timing and amounts of payments due thereunder, thus reducing anticipated revenues. Please refer to our SEC filings, including our Form 10-K, for more information on our contracted and awarded orders, including risk factors.

2. A reconciliation of prior quarter Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures may be found in Exhibit 99.1 of our Form 8-K filed on August 8, 2024.

3. We do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of our forward-looking non-GAAP guidance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile those measures is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying these measures as a result of changes in project schedules by our customers that may occur, which are outside of our control, and the impact, if any, of credit loss provisions, asset impairment charges, restructuring or changes in the timing and level of indirect or overhead spending, as well as other matters, that could occur which could significantly impact the related GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on our current expectations and projections regarding our business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, as actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including those described in more detail above and in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained therein. FTC Solar undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

FTC Solar Investor Contact:

Bill Michalek

Vice President, Investor Relations

FTC Solar

T: (737) 241-8618

E: IR@FTCSolar.com





FTC Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Product $ 7,411 $ 27,274 $ 27,092 $ 80,927 Service 2,725 3,274 7,061 22,874 Total revenue 10,136 30,548 34,153 103,801 Cost of revenue: Product 11,798 22,775 34,632 73,694 Service 2,644 4,394 8,278 22,492 Total cost of revenue 14,442 27,169 42,910 96,186 Gross profit (loss) (4,306 ) 3,379 (8,757 ) 7,615 Operating expenses Research and development 1,467 1,921 4,441 5,716 Selling and marketing 2,406 6,324 6,830 9,887 General and administrative 6,797 11,411 19,374 31,053 Total operating expenses 10,670 19,656 30,645 46,656 Loss from operations (14,976 ) (16,277 ) (39,402 ) (39,041 ) Interest income (expense), net 24 (108 ) (111 ) (194 ) Gain from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary — — 4,085 898 Other income (expense), net 93 (50 ) 122 (265 ) Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary (256 ) (336 ) (767 ) (336 ) Loss before income taxes (15,115 ) (16,771 ) (36,073 ) (38,938 ) Provision for income taxes (244 ) (166 ) (298 ) (175 ) Net loss (15,359 ) (16,937 ) (36,371 ) (39,113 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 207 (38 ) 62 (451 ) Comprehensive loss $ (15,152 ) $ (16,975 ) $ (36,309 ) $ (39,564 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 127,380,292 119,793,821 126,234,997 112,794,562





FTC Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (in thousands, except shares and per share data) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,255 $ 25,235 Accounts receivable, net 37,345 65,279 Inventories 15,124 3,905 Prepaid and other current assets 15,502 14,089 Total current assets 76,226 108,508 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,720 1,819 Property and equipment, net 2,409 1,823 Intangible assets, net 137 542 Goodwill 7,421 7,353 Equity method investment 1,273 240 Other assets 2,507 2,785 Total assets $ 91,693 $ 123,070 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 18,742 $ 7,979 Accrued expenses 23,965 34,848 Income taxes payable 333 88 Deferred revenue 4,444 3,612 Other current liabilities 9,862 8,138 Total current liabilities 57,346 54,665 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 883 1,124 Other non-current liabilities 3,056 4,810 Total liabilities 61,285 60,599 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 850,000,000 shares authorized; 127,723,582 and 125,445,325 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 13 13 Treasury stock, at cost; 10,762,566 shares as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Additional paid-in capital 366,132 361,886 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (231 ) (293 ) Accumulated deficit (335,506 ) (299,135 ) Total stockholders’ equity 30,408 62,471 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 91,693 $ 123,070





FTC Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (36,371 ) $ (39,113 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 4,243 9,044 Depreciation and amortization 1,229 1,004 (Gain) loss from sale of property and equipment — (2 ) Amortization of debt issue costs 236 532 Provision for obsolete and slow-moving inventory 177 1,261 Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary 767 336 Gain from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary (4,085 ) (898 ) Warranty and remediation provisions 4,735 3,938 Warranty recoverable from manufacturer 388 45 Credit loss provisions 1,330 4,302 Deferred income taxes 220 221 Lease expense and other 861 748 Impact on cash from changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 26,604 (26,625 ) Inventories (11,396 ) 9,033 Prepaid and other current assets (1,403 ) (3,122 ) Other assets (514 ) 67 Accounts payable 10,622 (6,160 ) Accruals and other current liabilities (13,502 ) 5,491 Deferred revenue 832 (138 ) Other non-current liabilities (2,013 ) (5,740 ) Lease payments and other, net (968 ) (607 ) Net cash used in operations (18,008 ) (46,383 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,355 ) (460 ) Equity method investment in Alpha Steel (1,800 ) (900 ) Proceeds from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary 4,085 898 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 930 (462 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Sale of common stock — 34,007 Stock offering costs paid — (95 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 3 221 Net cash provided by financing activities 3 34,133 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 95 (153 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (16,980 ) (12,865 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 25,235 44,385 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,255 $ 31,520





Notes to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

We present Non-GAAP gross profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus (i) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (ii) interest (income) expense, net (iii) depreciation expense, (iv) amortization of intangibles, (v) stock-based compensation, and (vi) CEO transition costs, non-routine legal fees, severance and certain other costs (credits). We also deduct the contingent gains arising from earnout payments and project escrow releases relating to the disposal of our investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary from net loss in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted Net Loss as net loss plus (i) amortization of debt issue costs and intangibles, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) CEO transition costs, non-routine legal fees, severance and certain other costs (credits), and (iv) the income tax expense (benefit) of those adjustments, if any. We also deduct the contingent gains arising from earnout payments and project escrow releases relating to the disposal of our investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary from net loss in arriving at Adjusted Net Loss. Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Loss on a per share basis using our weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP gross profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS are intended as supplemental measures of performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We present these non-GAAP measures, many of which are commonly used by investors and analysts, because we believe they assist those investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on an ongoing basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies.

Non-GAAP gross profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and you should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. These Non-GAAP financial measures, when presented, are reconciled to the most closely applicable GAAP measure as disclosed below.

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) to the most closely related GAAP measure for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. GAAP revenue $ 10,136 $ 30,548 $ 34,153 $ 103,801 U.S. GAAP gross profit (loss) $ (4,306 ) $ 3,379 $ (8,757 ) $ 7,615 Depreciation expense 183 90 534 339 Stock-based compensation 243 181 699 1,313 Severance costs — 252 — 252 Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) $ (3,880 ) $ 3,902 $ (7,524 ) $ 9,519 Non-GAAP gross margin percentage (38.3 %) 12.8 % (22.0 %) 9.2 %



The following table reconciles Non-GAAP operating expenses to the most closely related GAAP measure for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 10,670 $ 19,656 $ 30,645 $ 46,656 Depreciation expense (101 ) (115 ) (294 ) (256 ) Amortization expense (133 ) (133 ) (401 ) (409 ) Stock-based compensation (1,076 ) (1,011 ) (3,544 ) (7,731 ) CEO transition (1,229 ) — (1,229 ) — Non-routine legal fees — (98 ) (66 ) (181 ) Severance costs — (1,836 ) — (1,823 ) Other (costs) credits — (3,241 ) — (3,241 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 8,131 $ 13,222 $ 25,111 $ 33,015



The following table reconciles Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the related GAAP measure of loss from operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. GAAP loss from operations $ (14,976 ) $ (16,277 ) $ (39,402 ) $ (39,041 ) Depreciation expense 284 205 828 595 Amortization expense 133 133 401 409 Stock-based compensation 1,319 1,192 4,243 9,044 CEO transition 1,229 — 1,229 — Non-routine legal fees — 98 66 181 Severance costs — 2,088 — 2,075 Other costs — 3,241 — 3,241 Other income (expense), net 93 (50 ) 122 (265 ) Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary (256 ) (336 ) (767 ) (336 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,174 ) $ (9,706 ) $ (33,280 ) $ (24,097 )



The following table reconciles Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss to the related GAAP measure of net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively:

Three months ended September 30, 2024 2023 (in thousands, except shares and per share data) Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net Loss Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net Loss Net loss per U.S. GAAP $ (15,359 ) $ (15,359 ) $ (16,937 ) $ (16,937 ) Reconciling items - Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 244 — 166 — Interest (income) expense, net (24 ) — 108 — Amortization of debt issue costs in interest expense — — — 177 Depreciation expense 284 — 205 — Amortization of intangibles 133 133 133 133 Stock-based compensation 1,319 1,319 1,192 1,192 CEO transition(a) 1,229 1,229 — — Non-routine legal fees(b) — — 98 98 Severance costs(c) — — 2,088 2,088 Other costs(d) — — 3,241 3,241 Adjusted Non-GAAP amounts $ (12,174 ) $ (12,678 ) $ (9,706 ) $ (10,008 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss per share (Adjusted EPS): Basic and diluted N/A $ (0.10 ) N/A $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted N/A 127,380,292 N/A 119,793,821





(a) We incurred one-time incremental recruitment fees in connection with hiring a new CEO in August 2024. In addition, we agreed to upfront and incremental sign-on bonuses (collectively, the "sign-on bonuses"), a portion of which will be paid to our CEO in 2024, with clawback provisions over the next two years, and a portion of which will be paid annually over the next two years, all contingent upon continued employment. These sign-on bonuses will be expensed over the next two years, ending on October 1, 2026, to reflect the required service periods. We do not view these sign-on bonuses as being part of the normal on-going compensation arrangements for our CEO. (b) Non-routine legal fees represent legal fees and other costs incurred for specific matters that were not ordinary or routine to the operations of the business. (c) Severance costs in 2023 were due to restructuring changes. (d) Other costs in 2023 included the write-down of remaining prepaid costs resulting from the termination of our consulting agreement with a related party.



The following table reconciles Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss to the related GAAP measure of net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively:

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 (in thousands, except shares and per share data) Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net Loss Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net Loss Net loss per U.S. GAAP $ (36,371 ) $ (36,371 ) $ (39,113 ) $ (39,113 ) Reconciling items - Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 298 — 175 — Interest expense, net 111 — 194 — Amortization of debt issue costs in interest expense — 236 — 532 Depreciation expense 828 — 595 — Amortization of intangibles 401 401 409 409 Stock-based compensation 4,243 4,243 9,044 9,044 Gain from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary(a) (4,085 ) (4,085 ) (898 ) (898 ) CEO transition(b) 1,229 1,229 — — Non-routine legal fees(c) 66 66 181 181 Severance costs(d) — — 2,075 2,075 Other costs(e) — — 3,241 3,241 Adjusted Non-GAAP amounts $ (33,280 ) $ (34,281 ) $ (24,097 ) $ (24,529 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss per share (Adjusted EPS): Basic and diluted N/A $ (0.27 ) N/A $ (0.22 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted N/A 126,234,997 N/A 112,794,562





(a) We exclude the gain from collection of contingent contractual amounts arising from the sale in 2021 of our investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary as these amounts are not considered part of our normal ongoing operations. (b) We incurred one-time incremental recruitment fees in connection with hiring a new CEO in August 2024. In addition, we agreed to upfront and incremental sign-on bonuses (collectively, the "sign-on bonuses"), a portion of which will be paid to our CEO in 2024, with clawback provisions over the next two years, and a portion of which will be paid annually over the next two years, all contingent upon continued employment. These sign-on bonuses will be expensed over the next two years, ending on October 1, 2026, to reflect the required service periods. We do not view these sign-on bonuses as being part of the normal on-going compensation arrangements for our CEO. (c) Non-routine legal fees represent legal fees and other costs incurred for specific matters that were not ordinary or routine to the operations of the business. (d) Severance costs in 2023 were due to restructuring changes. (e) Other costs in 2023 included the write-off of remaining prepaid costs resulting from the termination of our consulting agreement with a related party.

