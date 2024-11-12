PyroGenesis Announces Corporate Name Change

Corporate headquarters move to larger downtown Montreal location

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”) that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and address environmental pollutants, is pleased to announced that the Company’s name has been changed to PyroGenesis Inc. from PyroGenesis Canada Inc. Simultaneously, the French version of the Company’s name has changed to PyroGènese Inc. from PyroGènese Canada Inc.

“This change to our name is a subtle but important change as it better reflects who we are and what we are doing,” noted P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. “With sales across 21 countries and counting, this name change is part of an initiative to better express in all areas of communication that we are an internationally focused company with global reach.”





This name change does not involve any restructuring, change of control, or other corporate reorganization. This decision solely pertains to a more inclusive and internationally resonant brand image. The name change does not affect trading of the Company’s shares. The shares will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol PYR and through the OTCQX under the symbol PYRGF. The new corporate name was effective on the Canadian and US capital markets as of November 11, 2024, with no change to the stock symbols.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that it has recently moved its headquarters to a larger location in downtown Montreal. The move comes as a result of the Company having outgrown its previous headquarters after more than 30 years in Montreal’s historic Griffintown neighbourhood. The new office location resides in the heart of downtown near Montreal Central Station, the Queen Elizabeth Hotel, and the Bell Centre arena (home of the Montreal Canadiens), and provides more modern amenities and a smarter office layout, while also providing easier access for employees and customers that use public transit.

PyroGenesis’ new corporate headquarters are now located at 1100 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, Suite 1825, Montréal, Québec, Canada H3B 4N4. Phone numbers will remain the same, with 514-937-0002 as the main line.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis Inc., a high-tech company, is a proud leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com.

