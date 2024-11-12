Qorvo® Appoints Alan S. Lowe to its Board of Directors

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, announced the election of Mr. Alan S. Lowe to its Board of Directors, effective November 11, 2024. Mr. Lowe also joined the Board’s Audit Committee.

Since 2015, Mr. Lowe has served as president and chief executive officer of Lumentum Holdings Inc., a designer and manufacturer of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Prior to Lumentum’s separation from Viavi Solutions Inc. in 2015, Mr. Lowe was employed by Viavi. Mr. Lowe joined Viavi in September 2007 as senior vice president of the Lasers business and became executive vice president and president of Viavi’s communications and commercial optical products business in October 2008.

Bob Bruggeworth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Qorvo, said, “I am delighted that Alan is joining our Board of Directors. He brings terrific experience, insight and leadership to our Board, and we look forward to his contributions.”

“Qorvo is recognized globally for its product and technology leadership,” said Mr. Lowe. “I am excited to join Qorvo’s Board, and I look forward to working with my fellow directors in continuing Qorvo’s growth and creating long-term value for its shareholders.”

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq:QRVO) supplies innovative semiconductor solutions that make a better world possible. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including automotive, consumer, defense & aerospace, industrial & enterprise, infrastructure and mobile. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how our diverse and innovative team is helping connect, protect and power our planet.

