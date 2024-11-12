NV5 Awarded $46 Million in Contracts by Western Utilities to Support Fire Mitigation and Grid Hardening Efforts

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $46 million in recent contracts to support electrical grid hardening and fire mitigation efforts in the Western United States. Under the scope of these awards, NV5 will provide engineering design, traditional and geospatial surveying, construction quality assurance, and downed pole monitoring (DPM) services.

NV5 was awarded $38 million for engineering design, surveying, quality assurance, and permitting assistance for the strategic undergrounding of electrical transmission and distribution power lines. These strategic undergrounding projects mitigate the risk of wildfires, reduce potential accidents and injuries, and improve the reliability of electrical service delivery. NV5 was also awarded $8 million in grid hardening projects including downed pole monitoring, permitting assistance, surveying, and substation improvements.

“Electrification initiatives and expansion of energy-intensive infrastructure such as data centers continue to drive increased demand for electricity and fuel investments by utilities to improve the reliability and efficiency of the nation’s aging electrical grid,” said Alex Hockman, PE, CEO of Infrastructure at NV5. "These awards further exemplify NV5’s cross-selling advantage through our service verticals of infrastructure design, construction quality assurance, and traditional and geospatial surveying. We are pleased to assist our utility clients in the modernization of the nation’s electrical infrastructure."

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, testing, inspection & consulting, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

