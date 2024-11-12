Ocular Therapeutix™ Appoints Namrata Saroj, OD, as Chief Business Officer

Dr. Saroj brings extensive experience in retinal drug development

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”, the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions, today announced that Namrata Saroj, OD, has joined the Company on a full-time basis as Chief Business Officer (CBO). Dr. Saroj previously served as Development Strategy Consultant to Ocular since February 2024.

“I am thrilled to further strengthen and enrich Ocular’s senior leadership team with the appointment of Namrata as Chief Business Officer. She brings a unique perspective to the role of CBO based on her track record in clinical development, launch preparation, and commercialization. Namrata has contributed to the success of multiple major FDA-approved drugs for ophthalmic diseases and has meaningfully enhanced the effective execution of our ongoing registrational program for AXPAXLI™ in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD),” said Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “I am confident that Namrata’s broad retina community connections and keen understanding of the commercial landscape will be extremely valuable to our future success and a significant asset to her work as CBO as we seek to fulfill our vision of being a leading retina company.”

Namrata Saroj, OD, Chief Business Officer of Ocular Therapeutix commented, “Advancing innovative treatments for patients has been the focus of my entire career. I joined Ocular to apply my expertise in ophthalmology drug development to advance AXPAXLI in wet AMD and beyond. Having worked as a consultant to Ocular, I have been fortunate to participate in the assembly of this top-notch team of retina experts, and I am excited to now dedicate my time to the organization going forward. In my new role as Chief Business Officer, I am delighted to have the opportunity to leverage my experience in clinical execution, market strategy, and pipeline expansion to contribute to Ocular’s growth and support the Company’s mission of improving vision for patients.”

Dr. Saroj brings over 20 years of experience focusing on global development and commercialization of drugs and technologies advancing ophthalmic care. Her extensive understanding of the ophthalmology clinical and commercial landscapes is founded on her diverse experiences working across multiple programs. She has collaborated with several companies across various stages from early-stage start-ups to late-stage development and commercialization. In this capacity, she has effectively helped these companies with strategic partnerships, clinical development, trial enrollment, launch preparation, and commercialization support.

Dr. Saroj has been a major contributor towards the development and commercialization of LUCENTIS® and EYLEA®, two of the most successful products in this sector. She is well recognized in the retina community for her work in clinical development collaboration with investigators and industry experts on clinical trial designs and execution. She has co-authored seminal peer-reviewed publications in the management of retinal diseases.

Dr. Saroj is also the co-founder of Clinical Trials Resource Group, a CRO focused on executing ophthalmology clinical trials. Previously, she led the Ophthalmology Medical Affairs team as an Executive Director at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Dr. Saroj has previously held positions at Genentech, Inc. and Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital. Dr. Saroj is the President of Association for Macular Diseases, a non-profit organization offering support to individuals, their families, friends, and the professional community.

Dr. Saroj earned her Doctor of Optometry from the University of California, Berkeley. She received a Bachelor of Science in Optometry from the University of California, Berkeley and Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry, magna cum laude with distinction from Whittier College.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal implant, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral implant or OTX-TIC), which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

