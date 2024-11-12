Schellman Compliance Expands Sustainability Reporting Services with Acquisition of Sustas, LLC Practice and ISO 14001 Accreditation by ANAB

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schellman Compliance, a leading provider of compliance services, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Sustas, LLC practice, a firm specializing in sustainability reporting services. As part of the transaction, Sustas’s clients and personnel will join Schellman, further strengthening the firm’s ability to deliver tailored, industry-leading sustainability compliance, consulting, and assurance solutions.

The strategic move strengthens Schellman’s growing Sustainability practice, further solidifying the firm as a key player in environmental and sustainability compliance reporting. With the addition of Sustas’s expertise and Schellman’s newly obtained ISO 14001 accreditation, the acquisition is set to help clients demonstrate responsible business practices and navigate the evolving regulatory landscape, including the SEC’s climate disclosure rules, California’s Climate Accountability Package, and Europe’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Located in Idaho and led by Founder and Managing Partner, Stuart Block, and Managing Partner, Ben Montalbano, Sustas built a strong reputation for providing transparent and accurate sustainability reports.

“Building Sustas has been an exciting and rewarding journey, made possible by our trusted clients and partners,” said Stu. “We are excited to join Schellman and leverage their experience in attestation and compliance services, as well as penchant for technological innovation, to grow a next-generation sustainability practice. This union of skills and experiences will enable Schellman to serve new and existing clients with an industry leading sustainability practice.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Sustas, LLC to the Schellman family,” said Avani Desai, CEO of Schellman. “This acquisition not only enhances our capabilities in sustainability reporting services, but it also strengthens the suite of solutions we offer our clients. Stu and Ben are industry leaders with a proven track record, and their expertise will be invaluable as our clients navigate the increasing importance of sustainability in today’s market. This partnership is a major step forward in delivering meaningful results and expanding our commitment to responsible business practices.”

Schellman’s recent ISO 14001 accreditation from ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) further amplifies its Sustainability capabilities by empowering the firm to guide clients in implementing environmental management frameworks that support sustainable growth and regulatory compliance. The ISO 14001 standard offers a structured EMS framework, guiding organizations to enhance environmental performance, adhere to regulatory requirements, and improve operational efficiency fostering long-term resilience and minimizing environmental impact.

For more information, please visit www.schellman.com.

About Schellman

“Schellman” is the brand name under which Schellman & Company, LLC and Schellman Compliance, LLC provide professional services. Schellman stands as a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating under two distinct entities, Schellman & Company, LLC (a top 50 firm) and Schellman Compliance, LLC (a globally accredited compliance assessment firm which is not a licensed CPA firm). The services provided by the Schellman entities include acting as a CPA firm (Schellman & Company, LLC Florida license number AD62941) as a leading provider of SOC reports, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, being among the pioneering CMMC Authorized C3PAOs, as well as offering international certification services including TISAX and HDS.

Renowned for its professionals’ expertise combined with practical experience, Schellman delivers superior client service while upholding steadfast independence. The company's approach fosters successful, long-term relationships, enabling clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives through a single trusted third-party assessor. For further information about the services provided, please visit schellman.com.

