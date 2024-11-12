Submit Release
Snail, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants may listen to the live webcast and replay on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/.

About Snail, Inc.
Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Contacts:

Investors:
investors@snail.com

Press:
media@snail.com


