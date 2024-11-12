Krystal Biotech to Present at Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc . (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that the Company will participate in the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference on November 18, 2024, in New York. Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will take part in a fireside chat scheduled at 10:55 am ET and host investor meetings throughout the day.

A webcast of the presentation will be available here beginning at 10:55 am ET on Monday, November 18, 2024 and will be posted on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK® is the Company’s first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CONTACT

Investors and Media:

Stéphane Paquette

Krystal Biotech

spaquette@krystalbio.com

