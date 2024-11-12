Sotherly Hotels Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO), (“Sotherly” or the “Company”), a self-managed and self-administered lodging real estate investment trust (a “REIT”), today reported its consolidated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company’s results include the following*:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands except per share data) ($ in thousands except per share data) Total revenue $ 40,700 $ 39,181 $ 137,943 $ 131,690 Net loss attributable to common stockholders (5,604 ) (3,904 ) (3,641 ) (1,353 ) EBITDA 6,424 6,539 31,501 30,589 Hotel EBITDA 8,087 7,567 36,145 34,488 FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders (871 ) 86 10,446 11,277 Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders (348 ) 50 12,336 11,739 Net loss per common share - diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.08 ) FFO per common share and unit $ (0.04 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.53 $ 0.58 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit $ (0.02 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.62 $ 0.60

(*) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), Hotel EBITDA, Funds From Operations (“FFO”) attributable to common stockholders and unitholders, Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders, FFO per common share and unit and Adjusted FFO per common share and unit are non-GAAP financial measures. See further discussion of these non-GAAP measures, including definitions related thereto, and reconciliations to net income (loss) later in this press release. The Company is the sole general partner of Sotherly Hotels LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), and all references in this release to the “Company,” “Sotherly,” “we,” “us,” and “our” refer to Sotherly Hotels Inc., its Operating Partnership and its subsidiaries and predecessors, unless the context otherwise requires or it is otherwise indicated.

HIGHLIGHTS

RevPAR . Room revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for the Company’s composite portfolio, which includes the rooms participating in our rental programs at the Lyfe Resort & Residences (f/k/a Hyde Resort & Residences) and the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences, increased 4.1% to $107.02, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $102.82 in the comparable period in 2023. Changes in RevPAR were driven by a 7.8% increase in occupancy to 66.3% from 61.5% in the comparable 2023 period, and a (3.4)% decrease in the average daily rate (“ADR”) to $161.37 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $167.10 for the comparable period in 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, RevPAR increased to $122.71, from $117.89 in the comparable period in 2023. Changes in RevPAR were driven by an increase in the occupancy to 68.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, from 63.8% for the comparable period in 2023 and by a decrease in ADR to $179.92 from $184.83 in the comparable 2023 period.

Dave Folsom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sotherly Hotels Inc., commented, "In the third quarter, Sotherly’s portfolio continued to experience year-over-year growth in both total revenues and Hotel EBITDA, compared to the same period in 2023. Our refinancing of the mortgage at our Jacksonville Doubletree location was a major milestone and highlight for the Company in the quarter, given the current tough conditions in the mortgage and lending markets for commercial properties. The mortgage provides for nearly $9.5 million in available financing to fund life cycle capital improvements at this property, which will commence in early Q2 of 2025 and conclude at the end of 2026. Also in the quarter, Hurricane Helene impacted Florida. In our portfolio, only the Hotel Alba in Tampa was materially impacted by the storm, which was the most severe hurricane to hit Tampa in 100 years. The storm produced a record surge two feet greater than any previously measured. Our hotel experienced flooding on its ground floor that resulted in a material casualty to interior spaces and systems. The hotel remained open, and remediation and restoration commenced immediately. The hotel is fully insured, has remained open, and the Company expects to recover lost revenues through business interruption insurance. Our staff and partners did a superb job in handling this dangerous casualty."

Balance Sheet/Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $32.5 million of available cash and cash equivalents, of which approximately $18.5 million was reserved for real estate taxes, insurance, capital improvements and certain other expenses or otherwise restricted. The Company had principal balances of approximately $321.3 million in outstanding debt, including mortgage and unsecured principal balances, at a weighted average interest rate of approximately 5.95%.

Other Events

On July 8, 2024, affiliates of the Company entered into loan documents to secure a mortgage loan on the DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront hotel located in Jacksonville, FL with Fifth Third Bank, N.A. Pursuant to the loan documents, the mortgage loan: (i) has an initial principal balance of $26.25 million (the "Initial Tranche"), with an additional $9.49 million available to fund a product improvement plan at the hotel (the "Renovation Tranche"); (ii) has a 5-year term maturing on July 8, 2029; (iii) carries a floating interest rate of SOFR plus 3.00%; (iv) amortizes the Initial Tranche on a 25-year schedule at 7.0% interest rate and requires payments of interest only on the Renovation Tranche; (v) is guaranteed by the Operating Partnership, with the guarantee reducing to 25% upon achieving a 1.35x debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for two consecutive quarters following a renovation period; and (vi) contains customary representations, warranties, covenants and events of default for a mortgage loan.

On August 14, 2024, affiliates of the Company entered into loan documents to secure a second mortgage loan on the DeSoto hotel located in Savannah, GA with MONY Life Insurance Company. Pursuant to the loan documents, the second mortgage: (i) has an initial principal balance of $5.0 million; (ii) has a maturity date of July 1, 2026; (iii) carries a fixed interest rate of 7.50%; (iv) amortizes on a 25-year schedule; (v) allows for prepayment with a premium due; and (vi) contains customary representations, warranties, covenants and events of default for a mortgage loan.

2024 Outlook

The Company is updating its previously issued guidance for 2024, accounting for current and expected performance within its portfolio, taking into account market conditions, the refinance of the mortgage on the DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront, the second mortgage on The DeSoto hotel in Savannah, Georgia and weather-related events including Hurricane Helene. The updated guidance is predicated on estimates of occupancy and ADR that are consistent with the most recent 2024 calendar year forecasts by Smith Travel Research for the market segments in which the Company operates. The table below reflects the Company’s projections, within a range, of various financial measures for 2024, in thousands of dollars, except per share and RevPAR data:

Previous 2024 Guidance Revised 2024 Guidance Low Range High Range Low Range High Range Total revenue $ 178,952 $ 182,567 $ 177,795 $ 180,138 Net (loss) income 1,598 2,593 (497 ) 100 Net loss attributable to common stockholders and unitholders (6,377 ) (5,382 ) (8,472 ) (7,875 ) EBITDA 39,858 40,853 38,993 39,590 Hotel EBITDA 46,103 46,898 44,974 45,571 FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 12,373 13,368 10,481 11,078 Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 12,778 13,773 12,821 13,418 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.32 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.40 ) FFO per common share and unit $ 0.62 $ 0.67 $ 0.53 $ 0.56 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit $ 0.64 $ 0.69 $ 0.65 $ 0.68 Rev PAR $ 117.16 $ 119.52 $ 115.51 $ 117.03 Hotel EBITDA margin 25.8 % 25.7 % 25.3 % 25.3 %

Earnings Call/Webcast

The Company will conduct its third quarter 2024 conference call for investors and other interested parties at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 833-470-1428 (United States) and enter access code 033574. To participate on the webcast, log on to www.sotherlyhotels.com at least 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software. For those unable to listen to the call live, a taped rebroadcast will be available beginning one hour after completion of the live call on November 12, 2024 through November 19, 2024. To access the rebroadcast, dial 866-813-9403 and enter access code 629306.

About Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company’s portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.sotherlyhotels.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as such may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our current strategies, expectations, and future plans are generally identified by our use of words, such as “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “potential,” “opportunity,” and similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. We also sometimes refer to our booking pace. Booking pace is an industry term that we define as the estimated value of committed future bookings at a given point in time. Booking pace can be further separated into various segments, including group booking pace or business travel booking pace. All statements regarding our expected financial position, booking pace, business and financing plans are forward-looking statements.

Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s future operations, results, performance and prospects, include, but are not limited to: national and local economic and business conditions that affect occupancy rates and revenues at our hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; risks associated with the hotel industry, including competition and new supply of hotel rooms, increases in wages, energy costs and other operating costs; risks associated with the level of our indebtedness and our ability to meet covenants in our debt agreements, including loan modifications and, as necessary, to refinance or seek an extension of the maturity of such indebtedness or further modification of such debt agreements; risks associated with adverse weather conditions, including hurricanes; impacts on the travel industry from pandemic diseases, including COVID-19; the availability and terms of financing and capital and the general volatility of the securities markets; management and performance of our hotels; risks associated with maintaining our system of internal controls; risks associated with the conflicts of interest of the Company’s officers and directors; risks associated with redevelopment and repositioning projects, including delays and cost overruns; supply and demand for hotel rooms in our current and proposed market areas; risks associated with our ability to maintain our franchise agreements with our third party franchisors; our ability to acquire additional properties and the risk that potential acquisitions may not perform in accordance with expectations; our ability to successfully expand into new markets; legislative/regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing taxation of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); the Company’s ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT; and our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore there can be no assurance that such statements included in this report will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to vary from our forward-looking statements are set forth under the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, in this press release and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although the Company believes its current expectations to be based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained or that actual results will not differ materially.

SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Investment in hotel properties, net $ 372,952,913 $ 354,919,106 Cash and cash equivalents 14,017,642 17,101,993 Restricted cash 18,488,112 9,134,347 Accounts receivable, net 3,185,999 5,945,724 Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets 6,309,930 6,342,310 TOTAL ASSETS $ 414,954,596 $ 393,443,480 LIABILITIES Mortgage loans, net $ 318,061,006 $ 315,989,194 Unsecured notes 906,280 1,536,809 Finance lease liabilities 22,742,195 — Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 23,713,552 23,315,677 Advance deposits 2,879,011 2,614,981 Dividends and distributions payable 2,088,160 2,088,160 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 370,390,204 $ 345,544,821 Commitments and contingencies — — EQUITY Sotherly Hotels Inc. stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 11,000,000 shares authorized: 8.0% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock,

1,464,100 and 1,464,100 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation

preference each $44,655,050, at September 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively. 14,641 14,641 7.875% Series C cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock,

1,346,110 and 1,346,110 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation

preference each $40,940,681, at September 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively. 13,461 13,461 8.25% Series D cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock,

1,163,100 and 1,163,100 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation

preference each $35,674,458, at September 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively. 11,631 11,631 Common stock, par value $0.01, 69,000,000 shares authorized, 19,849,165

shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 19,696,805

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023. 198,492 196,968 Additional paid-in capital 176,029,053 175,779,222 Unearned ESOP shares (1,664,624 ) (1,764,507 ) Distributions in excess of retained earnings (128,662,378 ) (125,021,013 ) Total Sotherly Hotels Inc. stockholders’ equity 45,940,276 49,230,403 Noncontrolling interest (1,375,884 ) (1,331,744 ) TOTAL EQUITY 44,564,392 47,898,659 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 414,954,596 $ 393,443,480





SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited) Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUE Rooms department $ 27,164,369 $ 26,260,586 $ 91,479,915 $ 87,915,797 Food and beverage department 7,759,489 7,522,753 27,413,491 25,772,453 Other operating departments 5,776,123 5,398,024 19,049,373 18,001,724 Total revenue 40,699,981 39,181,363 137,942,779 131,689,974 EXPENSES Hotel operating expenses Rooms department 6,597,088 6,437,081 20,601,678 19,866,515 Food and beverage department 5,791,865 5,607,350 18,798,440 17,933,777 Other operating departments 2,318,079 2,198,058 7,509,942 6,819,661 Indirect 17,905,901 17,372,167 54,887,637 52,582,080 Total hotel operating expenses 32,612,933 31,614,656 101,797,697 97,202,033 Depreciation and amortization 4,860,548 4,715,019 14,447,789 14,056,523 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets — (4,700 ) — (4,700 ) Corporate general and administrative 1,471,566 1,688,535 4,968,465 5,458,340 Total hotel operating expenses 38,945,047 38,013,510 121,213,951 116,712,196 NET OPERATING INCOME 1,754,934 1,167,853 16,728,828 14,977,778 Other income (expense) Interest expense (5,341,825 ) (4,466,630 ) (15,231,626 ) (12,868,595 ) Interest income 155,309 222,878 578,183 592,315 Other income 103,961 — 371,191 — Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (241,878 ) — Realized gain on hedging activities — — 1,041,994 — Unrealized gain (loss) on hedging activities (327,826 ) 103,946 (1,119,247 ) (51,686 ) PPP debt forgiveness — — — 275,494 Gain on sale of assets — — 4,400 — Gain on involuntary conversion of assets 32,537 551,729 267,574 1,331,374 Net (loss) income before income taxes (3,622,910 ) (2,420,224 ) 2,399,419 4,256,680 Income tax provision (66,711 ) 354,398 (101,988 ) 322,679 Net (loss) income (3,689,621 ) (2,065,826 ) 2,297,431 4,579,359 Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 80,173 156,558 44,140 50,720 Net (loss) income attributable to the Company (3,609,448 ) (1,909,268 ) 2,341,571 4,630,079 Undeclared distributions to preferred stockholders (1,994,313 ) (1,994,313 ) (5,982,938 ) (5,982,938 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (5,603,761 ) $ (3,903,581 ) $ (3,641,367 ) $ (1,352,859 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.29 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 19,434,233 18,906,851 19,408,524 18,742,219 Diluted 19,434,233 18,906,851 19,408,524 18,742,219





SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

KEY OPERATING METRICS

(unaudited)

The following tables illustrate the key operating metrics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, for the Company’s wholly-owned properties (“actual” portfolio metrics). Accordingly, the actual data does not include the participating condominium hotel rooms of the Lyfe Resort & Residences and the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences. The composite portfolio metrics represent the Company’s wholly-owned properties and the participating condominium hotel rooms at the Lyfe Resort & Residences and the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences, during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and the corresponding periods in 2023.

Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Actual Portfolio Metrics Occupancy % 66.9 % 62.4 % 68.4 % 64.5 % ADR $ 158.46 $ 164.14 $ 175.30 $ 179.18 RevPAR $ 105.98 $ 102.46 $ 119.84 $ 115.59 Composite Portfolio Metrics Occupancy % 66.3 % 61.5 % 68.2 % 63.8 % ADR $ 161.37 $ 167.10 $ 179.92 $ 184.83 RevPAR $ 107.02 $ 102.82 $ 122.71 $ 117.89





SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(unaudited)

The following tables illustrate the key operating metrics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, 2023, and 2022, respectively, for each of the Company’s wholly-owned properties during each respective reporting period, irrespective of ownership percentage during any period.

Occupancy

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD YTD YTD The DeSoto

Savannah, Georgia 66.6 % 69.8 % 64.1 % 72.8 % 71.0 % 67.5 % DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront

Jacksonville, Florida 62.3 % 69.2 % 71.6 % 68.5 % 71.7 % 70.8 % DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel

Laurel, Maryland 52.3 % 53.7 % 61.4 % 57.3 % 59.3 % 60.4 % DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 73.0 % 63.1 % 65.3 % 63.6 % 62.8 % 65.8 % DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach

Hollywood, Florida 52.7 % 50.0 % 55.7 % 67.2 % 59.3 % 64.9 % Georgian Terrace

Atlanta, Georgia 52.1 % 50.9 % 50.7 % 57.3 % 50.1 % 49.1 % Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tampa, Florida 84.3 % 73.6 % 71.0 % 84.8 % 78.2 % 77.4 % Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Wilmington, North Carolina 83.5 % 78.0 % 75.3 % 75.4 % 71.7 % 63.9 % Hyatt Centric Arlington

Arlington, Virginia 80.5 % 77.3 % 69.2 % 78.1 % 77.1 % 63.8 % The Whitehall

Houston, Texas 62.7 % 39.1 % 47.2 % 60.7 % 46.2 % 41.9 % Lyfe Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida 50.5 % 43.8 % 49.5 % 63.7 % 51.1 % 58.6 % Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida 56.3 % 40.9 % 38.9 % 65.4 % 46.2 % 46.8 % All properties weighted average 66.3 % 61.5 % 62.0 % 68.2 % 63.8 % 61.2 %





(1 ) Reflects only those condominium units participating in our rental program for the period.





ADR

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD YTD YTD The DeSoto

Savannah, Georgia $ 185.20 $ 192.17 $ 198.80 $ 212.63 $ 210.62 $ 210.82 DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront

Jacksonville, Florida $ 124.83 $ 135.56 $ 132.62 $ 139.97 $ 146.03 $ 142.25 DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel

Laurel, Maryland $ 124.54 $ 125.68 $ 116.38 $ 130.51 $ 127.92 $ 115.93 DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania $ 137.05 $ 142.80 $ 144.39 $ 142.12 $ 141.67 $ 137.92 DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach

Hollywood, Florida $ 142.09 $ 140.70 $ 154.66 $ 190.33 $ 209.37 $ 210.40 Georgian Terrace

Atlanta, Georgia $ 173.65 $ 183.36 $ 207.86 $ 180.33 $ 193.55 $ 198.44 Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tampa, Florida $ 149.79 $ 151.04 $ 140.22 $ 178.44 $ 181.67 $ 165.98 Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Wilmington, North Carolina $ 189.30 $ 198.05 $ 189.06 $ 187.32 $ 191.10 $ 186.83 Hyatt Centric Arlington

Arlington, Virginia $ 186.91 $ 188.82 $ 177.10 $ 210.85 $ 207.21 $ 183.07 The Whitehall

Houston, Texas $ 146.55 $ 154.80 $ 144.45 $ 154.80 $ 162.96 $ 146.54 Lyfe Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 242.84 $ 282.98 $ 331.42 $ 304.88 $ 365.06 $ 428.45 Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 243.35 $ 242.02 $ 335.12 $ 277.92 $ 319.01 $ 394.75 All properties weighted average $ 161.37 $ 167.10 $ 168.18 $ 179.92 $ 184.83 $ 181.72





(1 ) Reflects only those condominium units participating in our rental program for the period.





RevPAR

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD YTD YTD The DeSoto

Savannah, Georgia $ 123.38 $ 134.15 $ 127.47 $ 154.85 $ 149.53 $ 142.28 DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront

Jacksonville, Florida $ 77.81 $ 93.75 $ 94.93 $ 95.85 $ 104.78 $ 100.69 DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel

Laurel, Maryland $ 65.13 $ 67.50 $ 71.49 $ 74.81 $ 75.91 $ 70.04 DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania $ 100.02 $ 90.11 $ 94.24 $ 90.45 $ 88.99 $ 90.74 DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach

Hollywood, Florida $ 74.90 $ 70.31 $ 86.20 $ 127.83 $ 124.10 $ 136.48 Georgian Terrace

Atlanta, Georgia $ 90.49 $ 93.42 $ 105.33 $ 103.40 $ 97.00 $ 97.50 Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tampa, Florida $ 126.27 $ 111.14 $ 99.56 $ 151.28 $ 142.02 $ 128.46 Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Wilmington, North Carolina $ 158.01 $ 154.55 $ 142.27 $ 141.29 $ 137.08 $ 119.36 Hyatt Centric Arlington

Arlington, Virginia $ 150.46 $ 145.89 $ 122.55 $ 164.65 $ 159.67 $ 116.87 The Whitehall

Houston, Texas $ 91.93 $ 60.54 $ 68.16 $ 94.03 $ 75.30 $ 61.38 Lyfe Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 122.61 $ 123.96 $ 164.05 $ 194.32 $ 186.64 $ 250.92 Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 137.08 $ 98.87 $ 130.31 $ 181.65 $ 147.32 $ 184.78 All properties weighted average $ 107.02 $ 102.82 $ 104.19 $ 122.71 $ 117.89 $ 111.16





(1 ) Reflects only those condominium units participating in our rental program for the period.





SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO

FFO, Adjusted FFO, EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA

(unaudited) Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net (loss) income $ (3,689,621 ) $ (2,065,826 ) $ 2,297,431 $ 4,579,359 Depreciation and amortization - real estate 4,845,743 4,702,148 14,403,372 14,017,095 Gain on sale of assets — (4,700 ) (4,400 ) (4,700 ) Gain on involuntary conversion of assets (32,537 ) (551,729 ) (267,574 ) (1,331,374 ) FFO 1,123,585 2,079,893 16,428,829 17,260,380 Distributions to preferred stockholders (1,994,313 ) (1,994,313 ) (5,982,938 ) (5,982,938 ) FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders (870,728 ) 85,580 10,445,891 11,277,442 Amortization 14,806 12,871 44,417 39,428 ESOP and stock - based compensation 47,410 55,763 351,193 370,714 Loss on early debt extinguishment — — 241,878 — Negative lease amortization 132,964 — 132,964 — Unrealized loss (gain) on hedging activities 327,826 (103,946 ) 1,119,247 51,686 Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders (347,722 ) $ 50,268 $ 12,335,590 $ 11,739,270 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 19,434,233 18,906,851 19,408,524 18,742,219 Weighted average number of non-controlling units 364,186 578,744 364,186 724,555 Weighted average number of shares and units outstanding, basic 19,798,419 19,485,595 19,772,710 19,466,774 FFO per common share and unit $ (0.04 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.53 $ 0.58 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit $ (0.02 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.62 $ 0.60





Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net (loss) income $ (3,689,621 ) $ (2,065,826 ) $ 2,297,431 $ 4,579,359 Interest expense 5,341,825 4,466,630 15,231,626 12,868,595 Interest income (155,309 ) (222,878 ) (578,183 ) (592,315 ) Income tax provision 66,711 (354,398 ) 101,988 (322,679 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,860,548 4,715,019 14,447,789 14,056,523 EBITDA 6,424,154 6,538,547 31,500,651 30,589,483 PPP loan forgiveness — — — (275,494 ) Other income (103,961 ) — (371,191 ) — Loss on early debt extinguishment — — 241,878 — Gain on sale of assets — (4,700 ) (4,400 ) (4,700 ) Gain on involuntary conversion of assets (32,537 ) (551,729 ) (267,574 ) (1,331,374 ) Subtotal 6,287,656 5,982,118 31,099,364 28,977,915 Corporate general and administrative 1,471,566 1,688,535 4,968,465 5,458,340 Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities 327,826 (103,946 ) 77,253 51,686 Hotel EBITDA $ 8,087,048 $ 7,566,707 $ 36,145,082 $ 34,487,941

Tables below are reflected in thousands of dollars:

Reconciliation of Outlook of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA 2024 Guidance Low Range High Range Net (loss) income $ (497 ) $ 100 Interest expense 20,780 20,780 Interest income (705 ) (705 ) Income tax provision 130 130 Depreciation and amortization 19,285 19,285 EBITDA 38,993 39,590 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 240 240 Gain on disposal of assets (4 ) (4 ) Other income (475 ) (475 ) Realized and unrealized gain on hedging activities 10 10 Gain on involuntary conversion of assets (268 ) (268 ) Corporate general and administrative 6,478 6,478 Hotel EBITDA $ 44,974 $ 45,571 Reconciliation of Outlook of Net (Loss) Income to FFO and Adjusted FFO 2024 Guidance Low Range High Range Net (loss) income $ (497 ) $ 100 Interest income 19,225 19,225 Gain on disposal of assets (4 ) (4 ) Depreciation and amortization (268 ) (268 ) FFO 18,456 19,053 Distributions to preferred stockholders (7,975 ) (7,975 ) FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 10,481 11,078 Depreciation and amortization 60 60 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 240 240 Negative amortization on ground lease 540 540 Unrealized loss on hedging activities 1,050 1,050 ESOP & stock-based compensation 450 450 Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 12,821 $ 13,418

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers the non-GAAP financial measures of FFO (including FFO per common share and unit), Adjusted FFO (including Adjusted FFO per common share and unit), EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA to be key supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and could be considered along with, not alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of the Company’s performance. These measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined by generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) or amounts available for the Company’s discretionary use and should not be considered alternative measures of net income, cash flows from operations or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP.

FFO

Industry analysts and investors use FFO as a supplemental operating performance measure of an equity REIT. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). FFO, as defined by NAREIT, represents net income or loss determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding extraordinary items as defined under GAAP, gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, gains or losses from involuntary conversions of assets, plus certain non-cash items such as real estate asset depreciation and amortization or impairment, and adjustment for any noncontrolling interest from unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many investors and analysts have considered the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by itself.

The Company considers FFO to be a useful measure of adjusted net income (loss) for reviewing comparative operating and financial performance because we believe FFO is most directly comparable to net income (loss), which remains the primary measure of performance, because by excluding gains or losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization, FFO assists in comparing the operating performance of a company’s real estate between periods or as compared to different companies. Although FFO is intended to be a REIT industry standard, other companies may not calculate FFO in the same manner as we do, and investors should not assume that FFO as reported by us is comparable to FFO as reported by other REITs.

Adjusted FFO

The Company presents Adjusted FFO, including Adjusted FFO per share and unit, which adjusts for certain additional items that are not in NAREIT’s definition of FFO including changes in deferred income taxes, any unrealized gain (loss) on hedging instruments, losses on early extinguishment of debt, gains on extinguishment of preferred stock, aborted offering costs, loan modification fees, franchise termination costs, costs associated with the departure of executive officers, litigation settlement, management contract termination costs, operating asset depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on a change in control, ESOP and stock compensation expenses and negative lease amortization on our finance ground lease obligation. We exclude these items as we believe it allows for meaningful comparisons between periods and among other REITs and is more indicative than FFO of the on-going performance of our business and assets. Our calculation of Adjusted FFO may be different from similar measures calculated by other REITs.

EBITDA

The Company believes that excluding the effect of non-operating expenses and non-cash charges, and the portion of those items related to unconsolidated entities, all of which are also based on historical cost accounting and may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance, can help eliminate the accounting effects of depreciation and financing decisions and facilitate comparisons of core operating profitability between periods and between REITs, even though EBITDA also does not represent an amount that accrues directly to shareholders.

Hotel EBITDA

The Company defines Hotel EBITDA as net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) income tax provision or benefit, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) impairment of long-lived assets or investments, (6) gains and losses on disposal and/or sale of assets, (7) gains and losses on involuntary conversions of assets, (8) realized or unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments not included in other comprehensive income, (9) other income at the properties, (10) loss on early debt extinguishment, (11) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) debt forgiveness, (12) gain on exercise of development right, (13) corporate general and administrative expense, and (14) other income not related to our wholly-owned portfolio. We believe this provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which our wholly-owned hotels and its operators have direct control. We believe Hotel EBITDA provides investors with supplemental information on the on-going operational performance of our hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis. The Company’s calculation of Hotel EBITDA may be different from similar measures calculated by other REITs.

Contact at the Company: Mack Sims Vice President – Operations & Investor Relations Sotherly Hotels Inc. 306 South Henry Street, Suite 100 Williamsburg, Virginia 23185 757.229.5648

