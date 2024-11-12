Fawesome Releases Its Latest Original Feature Film, The Peanut Man

Inspiring Story of George Washington Carver’s Journey to Save American Agriculture Premieres on Free Ad-Supported Channel, Fawesome, on November 15, 2024

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fawesome, a free ad-supported video-on-demand channel, announces the debut of its latest original feature film, The Peanut Man. Premiering on November 15, 2024, The Peanut Man is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of George Washington Carver, a self-taught agricultural scientist who educates farmers on peanuts and its use to revitalize soil for struggling farmers across America.

Starring Glenn Plummer, whose breakout role was Bobby Johnson in South Central, The Peanut Man is a powerful biopic of George Washington Carver, tracing his journey from a young boy with a passion for plants to becoming a trailblazing agricultural scientist. Through hardship, perseverance, and groundbreaking discoveries, Carver demonstrates the powerful use of peanuts and creates methods that save American farms and soil.

“Fawesome Original’s The Peanut Man brings to life historical moments through the power of storytelling that commemorate diversity, resilience and triumph,” said Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder of Future Today, Fawesome’s parent company. “We are committed to offering our viewers the representation they seek, delivering content that both inspires and sparks thoughtful engagement.”

Returning with their second film on Fawesome, The Peanut Man was directed by Aaron L. Williams, and produced by Williams and Joshua K. Carpenter, alongside Executive Producers, Vikrant Mathur and Alok Ranjan. Members of the cast include Jessica Ambuehl as Susan Carver, Soni Theresa Montgomery as Sarah Hunt, Orlando Eric Street as Cleveland Abbot, and Jerry Boyd as Booker T. Washington.

"When we set out to develop The Peanut Man, our goal was to create a story that would showcase the emotional ups and downs of George Washington Carver’s life, a man who sacrificed everything he loved to save others, revealing the true cost of his genius and the toll it took on him," said Aaron L. Williams, director, writer, and producer of the film. "We’re thrilled to partner with Fawesome, a platform that continues to bring Original, untold, character-driven, stories of love, adventure and sacrifice to a global audience."

More about The Peanut Man:

The Peanut Man tells the story of George Washington Carver, a man who endured tremendous personal loss, finding solace only in his love for plants. At a time when southern agriculture was on the brink of collapse, Carver sought answers from God and was shown the secrets to save the nation hidden inside a simple peanut. His brilliance not only saved the South but also redefined the future of farming. This film is a journey of love lost, sacrifice, and how greatness can be found in the smallest of things, even in the face of racism, disappointments, and doubt. Viewers will be reminded that, like Carver, they can turn even the smallest seed of hope into something great.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more. Learn more about Future Today here.

About Fawesome

Fawesome presents a vast collection of 173,000 popular movies, comedy specials, documentaries and television shows, spanning all genres; family, comedies, true crime, drama, westerns, reality and classics, all accessible for free without the need for subscriptions, credit cards or accounts. Enjoy high-definition movies and popular TV shows in various categories like Comedy, Food, Travel, Health and Lifestyle. Fawesome is available on all major OTT platforms and streaming devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, all Smart TVs, iOS and Android devices.

