Otus and Discovery Education Forge New Strategic Partnership to Maximize Student Achievement Nationwide

Chicago, IL, and Charlotte, NC, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otus, the leading K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution, and Discovery Education, the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, today announced a new strategic partnership aimed at maximizing student achievement nationwide through the powerful combination of engaging content and state-of-the-art data analytics. Through this collaboration, Otus is now Discovery Education's preferred platform for assessment, data, and learning insights.

Discovery Education’s school-based, K-12 partners who adopt Otus will be empowered to analyze assessment data from programs such as DreamBox Math and Science Techbook, alongside other district-level metrics, for a comprehensive view of student performance. As part of this partnership, Otus and Discovery Education have also aligned to explore additional future innovations, including an AI-powered curriculum assistant that can offer personalized learning experiences based on real-time student data.

"Discovery Education has long been a trusted provider of engaging, standards-aligned content that shapes the educational experiences of millions of students worldwide," said Chris Hull, co-founder and president of Otus. "At Otus, we’re committed to ensuring every educator has the tools and insights they need to make a meaningful impact in students’ lives. By partnering with Discovery Education, we are excited to combine our strengths to offer schools an innovative solution that empowers educators to make data-driven decisions that drive student success and improve performance across the board."

“Otus and Discovery Education are committed to creating collaborative, data-rich environments that lighten the workload for educators, scale best practice, and enhance learning outcomes for students,” said Brian Shaw, CEO of Discovery Education. “This exciting new partnership offers K-12 leaders nationwide an innovative new way to combine award-winning digital resources with meaningful and actionable data visualizations. We are looking forward to working with the talented team at Otus to support school systems across the country as they build the engaging modern learning environments today’s learners demand and deserve.”

For more information on the new collaboration between Otus and Discovery Education, click here .

For more information about how Otus provides educators with the insights they need to make confident, informed decisions that drive student growth, visit www.otus.com and stay connected to Otus on social media through X , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .



For more information about Discovery Education’s award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com , and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

###

About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech platform, empowers educators to maximize student performance with comprehensive solutions for K12 assessment, data, and insights. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessments, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most—student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.com .

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com .

Attachment

Mike Peterson Otus 651-307-9251 mike.peterson@otus.com Stephen Wakefield Discovery Education 202-316-6615 swakefield@discoveryed.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.