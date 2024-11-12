Collegium to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

STOUGHTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. GMT

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company's website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

