Nusano to Present at William Blair Virtual Radiopharmaceuticals Event

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, today announced the company’s CEO Chris Lowe will present at William Blair’s Innovators Series: Radiopharmaceuticals virtual event on Thursday, November 14, 2024. The fireside chat-style presentation will highlight Nusano’s 2025 commercialization plans and provide an overview of how the company will leverage its proprietary technologies to make new supplies of rare and hard-to-produce radioisotopes available for medical and commercial markets.

WHO: Nusano CEO Chris Lowe



WHAT: Company presentation and fireside chat



WHEN: Thursday, November 14, 2024

10:00 – 10:45 AM Eastern



WHERE: Virtual Event – William Blair’s Innovators Series: Radiopharmaceuticals





To listen to the webcast, please contact your representative at William Blair and request a link.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company’s proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit nusano.com.

Contacts:

Media: Scott Larrivee, Nusano, 608-345-6629, scott.larrivee@nusano.com

Investor Relations: Joyce Allaire, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, 212-915-2569, jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

