Rectify Pharma to Host Virtual R&D Event on RTY-694 for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis and Other Hepatobiliary Diseases on November 21, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rectify Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (“Rectify”) a biotechnology company developing positive functional modulators (PFMs), small molecule therapeutics that restore and enhance membrane protein function, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D event on Thursday, November 21, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST. To register, click here.

The R&D event, titled “Rectifying Protein Dysfunction: RTY-694 for the Treatment of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC)”, will discuss PFMs as a novel small molecule modality to restore and enhance protein function, the role of ABCB4 and BSEP transporter proteins in driving the core pathophysiology of PSC, clinical presentation and unmet need in PSC, and advancement of RTY-694, an orally available ABCB4/BSEP dual targeted PFM for the treatment of PSC, toward the clinic.

The event will feature presentations from the following key opinion leaders (KOLs):

Robert A. Copeland, PhD – Rectify Scientific Advisory Board member and President and CSO of Accent Therapeutics

– Rectify Scientific Advisory Board member and President and CSO of Accent Therapeutics Kris Kowdley, MD, FACP, FACG, AGAF, FAASLD – Professor at Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University

– Professor at Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University Richard J. Thompson, BM BCh, DM – Rectify Scientific Advisory Board member and Professor at Institute of Liver Studies at King’s College London



Company management will also provide an overview of Rectify's breakthrough PFM product platform, additional programs and future directions.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Robert A. Copeland, PhD

Robert A. Copeland, PhD, is a Rectify Scientific Advisory Board member and the co-founder of Accent Therapeutics and serves as its President and Chief Scientific Officer. He is also President of the independent consulting firm, Ki Consultant, LLC. He was formerly President of Research and Chief Scientific Officer of Epizyme, Inc. and before that, Vice President of Cancer Biology in the Oncology Center of Excellence in Drug Discovery at GlaxoSmithKline. Dr. Copeland serves on a number of advisory boards within industry, academia, professional societies and professional journals. His research interest is in elucidating the determinants of drug recognition by their biological targets and the use of this information in the discovery and design of new medicines. He has contributed to drug discovery and development efforts leading to 20 investigational new drugs entering human clinical trials. Dr. Copeland has contributed to more than 200 scientific publications, holds 14 issued US patents and has authored six books in the areas of protein science and enzymology. He is a member of the editorial boards of Molecular Cancer Therapeutics (AACR) and ACS Medicinal Chemistry Letters. Dr. Copeland received his Doctorate in chemistry from Princeton University and completed postdoctoral studies as the Chaim Weizmann Research Fellow at the California Institute of Technology. He was elected a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and of the Royal Society of Chemistry.

About Kris Kowdley, MD, FACP, FACG, AGAF, FAASLD

Kris Kowdley, MD, FACP, FACG, AGAF, FAASLD, is Director of Liver Institute Northwest and Professor, Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University. He received his B.S. in Biology and Anthropology from Columbia University, and his medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at Oregon Health Science University and a Fellowship in Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Kowdley is internationally recognized as a clinician, educator, and researcher in liver disease. He has led several major international clinical trials of new treatments for hepatitis C, primary biliary cholangitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Dr. Kowdley is the author of more than 1,000 articles, book chapters, reviews, abstracts and commentaries, and his scholarly work has been cited more than 70,000 times (h-index 123), according to Google Scholar. He is on the Web of Science list of “Highly Cited Researchers” (top 1% by citations for field) for 2019-2023.

About Richard J. Thompson, BM BCh, DM

Richard J. Thompson, BM BCh, DM, is a Rectify Scientific Advisory Board member and the Professor of Molecular Hepatology at King’s College London and honorary Consultant Pediatric Hepatologist at King’s College Hospital, London. He specializes in pediatric liver disease and is particularly interested in genetic liver diseases in both children and adults. Through worldwide collaborations, his lab continues to identify new causes of genetic liver disease. Additionally, Dr. Thompson served as the clinical lead for genomics and the 100,000-genome project at King’s College Hospital and is the clinical lead for the diagnostic laboratory specializing in liver and gastrointestinal disease. He has been the principal investigator on several clinical trials. Dr. Thompson has published over 70 peer reviewed articles, as well as book chapters and editorials. He has been an invited speaker at numerous conferences worldwide. Dr. Thompson received his undergraduate medical and research degrees from the University of Oxford.

About Rectify Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rectify”)

Rectify is advancing Positive Functional Modulators (PFMs), a novel class of oral, small molecules that restore and enhance membrane protein function to address the underlying cause of serious diseases. Rectify’s PFMs have potential to modulate the activity of wild-type and mutated membrane bound proteins, a historically difficult challenge with a small molecule approach. The Company’s breakthrough product platform enables efficient and rapid discovery of first- and best-in-class small molecule therapies with the potential to address membrane protein dysfunction for treatment of rare and common diseases, including liver, cardio-renal-metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases. Rectify was founded and seeded by Atlas Venture who co-led the $100M Series A round with Omega Funds and were joined by Forbion and Longwood Fund. For more information, please visit www.rectifypharma.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

