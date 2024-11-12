Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,069 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,768 in the last 365 days.

Creative Realities to Participate in Upcoming Craig-Hallum Conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions, today announced that it will participate in the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference at the Sheraton NY Times Square Hotel on Tuesday, November 19. The day will consist of one-on-one meetings with management, and institutional investors can contact Craig-Hallum directly to set up time with the Company.

About Creative Realities, Inc.
Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its Clarity™, ReflectView™, and iShowroom™ Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day to day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogic™ programmatic advertising platform.

Contacts
Media:
Christina Davies
cdavies@ideagrove.com

Investor Relations:
Chris Witty
cwitty@darrowir.com
646-438-9385
ir@cri.com
https://investors.cri.com/


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Creative Realities to Participate in Upcoming Craig-Hallum Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more