ValueSelling Launches Growist Subbrand to Empower Solopreneurs and Small Businesses with Proven Sales Framework

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc., a leading provider of sales training and coaching solutions, today announced the launch of Growist, a new subbrand designed specifically for solopreneurs, small business owners and founders seeking to grow their businesses sustainably. Growist’s flagship program, “Stop Selling > Start Solving,” offers a transformative approach to sales that moves beyond traditional tactics, providing actionable steps to build lasting client relationships and generate meaningful growth.

The new Growist subbrand is rooted in ValueSelling Associates’ award-winning ValueSelling Framework® but is customized for smaller teams and independent business owners who often face unique challenges in scaling operations without the resources of larger sales teams. Growist seeks to demystify sales for those who may not see themselves as traditional “sellers,” empowering them to connect with clients on a deeper level by focusing on genuine problem-solving.

“ValueSelling Associates is proud to extend our proven sales principles to solopreneurs and small business owners through Growist,” said Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “The ‘Stop Selling > Start Solving’ program aligns perfectly with Growist’s mission to empower business owners with a simple, repeatable framework that emphasizes authentic value creation, making it easier to build trust with clients and drive sustainable growth.”

“Stop Selling > Start Solving” is a holistic program that distills ValueSelling’s evidence-based methodologies into accessible, practical steps. Through 11 interactive learning modules, participants will master essential skills like identifying high-potential opportunities, asking the right questions and linking their solutions directly to clients’ most pressing business challenges. Designed to fit seamlessly into the busy lives of small business owners, the course is self-paced, interactive and includes actionable job aids to help you apply new skills immediately.

Key benefits of the “Stop Selling > Start Solving” include:

- A simplified, repeatable sales framework tailored for solopreneurs and small teams

- Tools to foster genuine, trust-based client relationships

- Techniques to align offerings with clients’ specific needs, resulting in shortened sales cycles

- Access to community events focused on value-based growth strategies

The Growist subbrand and its flagship course represent ValueSelling Associates’ commitment to helping diverse business owners realize their potential through strategic, relationship-driven sales practices. With Growist, ValueSelling opens its doors to a new generation of business owners seeking a modern approach to sales, one that aligns with their unique vision and growth aspirations.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®: the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

