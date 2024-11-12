Constellium Successfully Sorts Automotive Aluminium Scrap with LIBS Technology at Industrial Scale

PARIS, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced a major advancement in aluminium recycling for the automotive industry, by implementing Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) technology at an industrial scale. This initiative, developed in collaboration with OSR GmbH & Co. KG, a German recycling specialist, and a premium European automotive manufacturer, marks a significant step in reducing carbon emissions in the automotive supply chain by increasing the use of recycled aluminium.

One of the most significant challenges in automotive aluminium recycling is the proper segregation of alloy families, which are critical to maintaining material quality. Traditionally, mixed 5xxx and 6xxx alloys from stamping scrap were downcycled, limiting their use in high-value applications. LIBS sorting technology enables rapid and accurate sorting of aluminium scrap, achieving over 95% purity for both alloy families.

Constellium has already processed significant volumes of LIBS-sorted scrap at its Neuf-Brisach plant in France, recycling it into high-quality aluminium solutions without compromising material integrity. This success showcases the industrial viability of LIBS sorting and its potential to transform aluminium recycling practices on a global scale.

“Recycling aluminium scrap with the precision and scale offered by LIBS technology is an unprecedented leap forward for the industry,” said Dieter Höll, Vice President Global Automotive at Constellium. “This innovative approach allows us to recover high-quality alloys from pre-consumer scrap, significantly reducing our carbon footprint and supporting our customers' sustainability goals.”

Constellium and OSR GmbH & Co. KG will continue to work on enhancements to the technology with the longer-term goal of extracting high value aluminium from end-of-life vehicles. This initiative aims to create a truly circular system for automotive aluminium, aligning with the industry's shift toward a low-carbon economy.

Constellium, a full-service supplier of rolled and extruded aluminium solutions for the global automotive market, supplies aluminium products for 1 in 4 vehicles produced in Europe and the U.S. We help automakers produce lighter, safer, and more efficient vehicles, and collaborate on recycling programs and research projects to advance decarbonization in the industry.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €7.2 billion of revenue in 2023.

www.constellium.com

Media Contacts Investor Relations Communications Jason Hershiser Delphine Dahan-Kocher Phone: +1 443 988-0600 Phone: +1 443 420 7860 investor-relations@constellium.com delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.