Hello Registry unveiled as the friendly new face of the CIRA/SIDN partnership

ISTANBUL, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night at a special event at ICANN 81 in Istanbul, CIRA and SIDN took the next step in their mission to empower the domain name community and improve the industry by unveiling the new brand for their value driven and community focused platform: Hello Registry.

CIRA and SIDN announced their partnership last year at ICANN 78 in Hamburg where they committed to co-developing the product previously known as the CIRA Registry Platform.

Hello Registry was chosen as the new brand as a reflection of the goal of the new platform, to create a network of like-minded TLDs who are committed to innovation, shared values, and building a collaborative online community; and as we know, every community starts with “hello”.

Key Facts

Managed and created by two of the most respected TLD operators in the world with strong influence over internet governance: SIDN and CIRA

Highly reliable platform from two TLD operators with more than 60 years' experience providing 100% uptime

Created from the ground up as a platform to empower TLDs to grow their business and build healthy online communities

Continuous innovation through iteration. Every TLD onboarded adds to the platform’s feature set and the community’s shared knowledge

Patented tags feature provides a business rules engine for a registry to easily manage variable pricing models, roles, access and administration. Registries can also customize notifications and messaging.



Executive Quotes

We formed this partnership to say hello to a new era of cooperation, community and innovation in our industry. We are building a platform that empowers modern TLDs to connect with their customers, collaborate with their peers and advance our industry to compete in the next phase of the internet's evolution.

– Byron Holland, president and CEO, CIRA

I am very excited about the potential of our partnership with CIRA and the benefits it is already bringing to SIDN and CIRA. The opportunity to share our benefits with a wider community of like-minded registries is exciting as it will increase the benefits for all and have a positive impact on our industry.”

– Roelof Meijer, CEO, SIDN

Additional Resources

Visit helloregistry.nl or helloregistry.ca to learn more about the community we are building

Visit us at ICANN 81 in Istanbul at our booth in the main hall and say hello!

About Hello Registry

Hello Registry is the community-driven platform that is powered by two of the most trusted names in the domain industry—CIRA and SIDN — with more than 50 years of collective experience in running and building the platforms that power online communities.

About SIDN

SIDN manages .NL, the top-level domain of the Netherlands, which has more than 6.2 million second-level domains. SIDN’s research team SIDN Labs supports those activities by devising new technologies and systems that increase the stability and security of .nl, the DNS and the internet infrastructure. SIDN is also directly or indirectly (through SIDN Fund) closely involved in numerous social initiatives designed to promote use of the internet and address its unwanted side-effects.

About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada’s internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet a safe, secure and accessible space for all. CIRA represents Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians and helping shape the future of the internet.

