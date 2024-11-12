Navient Receives Champion of Board Diversity Recognition by The Forum of Executive Women

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) has been recognized by The Forum of Executive Women as a Champion of Board Diversity. This award annually honors the top public companies in the Philadelphia region with boards comprised of at least 30% women.

The Forum of Executive Women's annual Women in Leadership Report, which will be released in November and is a collaboration with PwC, provides an annual examination on diversity in the boardrooms and executive suites of the top 100 public companies in the Philadelphia region.

This year, a record number of Champions of Board Diversity will be recognized -- with 46 companies receiving the designation, up from 37 organizations in the year prior. The Champions of Board Diversity will be celebrated at an event today, featuring a keynote by Mary Purk, a visionary in the AI space, who will demystify AI technologies and reveal how AI can serve as a catalyst for equality and advancement in the workplace. For more information, visit www.foew.com.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education and government. Learn more at navient.com.

About The Forum of Executive Women

The Forum is a membership organization of over 600 women who hold the senior-most positions in the corporations, not-for-profit organizations and public sector entities that drive our regional economy and community. The Forum was founded in 1977 as a connecting point for the handful of Philadelphia-area women in corporate leadership roles. In 2024, what sets The Forum apart is its legacy, caliber of membership, and commitment to women in leadership. Visit https://www.foewevents.com/ for more information.

Contact:

Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

