Carbon Neutral Silicones Market is Expected to Reach US$ 465.8 Million by 2034, Growing at a 4.7% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Growth of carbon neutral silicones market driven by increasing regulatory pressure, environmental standards along with rising demand for sustainable materials in various industries.

Rockville, MD , Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carbon Neutral Silicones Market is expected to grow from US$ 294.3 million in 2024 to US$ 465.8 million in 2034. Fact. MR’s extensive study shows that the market will expand at a growth rate of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The carbon-neutral silicones market is an evolving market segment within the whole silicones market, as the world increasingly requires sustainable and eco-friendly products. Silicones are flexible, widely used polymers across industries like construction, automotive, electronics, healthcare, and personal care, because of their special combinations of properties featuring thermal stability, flexibility, moisture, and chemical resistance.

Several key factors drive the market for carbon-neutral silicones. Increased regulation by governments and international bodies in terms of cutting carbon emissions is one of the major factors.

In regions such as the European Union, stringent environmental regulations and mechanisms for carbon pricing encourage manufactures to lean toward carbon-neutral technologies. Moreover, consumers and businesses alike are calling for more sustainability in materials. On this count, suppliers should be selected according to carbon neutrality, especially in heavy industries like construction and automotive.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Global carbon neutral silicones market will grow at a CAGR of 4.7% , reaching US$ 465.8 million by the end of 2034.

, reaching by the end of 2034. North America will expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034, capturing 21.9% of the market share in 2024 and offering an absolute opportunity of US$ 39.9 million .

from 2024 to 2034, capturing of the market share in 2024 and offering an absolute opportunity of . East Asia will account for 29.1% of market share in 2024, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 55.0 million between 2024 and 2034.

of market share in 2024, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of between 2024 and 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, by product type the silicon elastomers are expected to produce an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 49.9 million .

. With a 26.7% market share, by application, construction segment is estimated to be worth US$ 78.6 million in 2024.



"Rising Regulatory Pressure and Environmental Standards and Increasing Demand for Sustainable Materials in Various Industries, have contributed to the growth of the Carbon neutral silicones Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Carbon Neutral Silicones Market:

Dow Inc.; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.; Elkem ASA; Momentive Performance Materials; Wacker Chemie; BASF; Siemens; Evonik; KCC Silicon Corporation; AkzoNobel; Brenntag; Univar; Kemira; Covestro; LyondellBasell; Huntsman; Sabic; DuPont Pioneer; Sumitomo Chemical; Other Prominent Players

Market Development:

These companies continue to invest in innovation ways and strategic partnerships for enhanced product performance at lower environmental cost. More recently, with growing demand for green construction and automotive applications, new entrants and regional players are entering the market.

As an instance:

In August 2022, Dow released PAS 2060 certified carbon neutral silicones service for building façade and automotive applications.

In September 2024, Wacker Chemie successfully tested carbon dioxide capture from process of silicon production at its production site, Holla, Norway. In this process quartz and carbon are combined to produce silicon.

In January 2023, Elkem completed its carbon capture pilot in silicon smelter with capture rate of up to 95%.



Carbon Neutral Silicones Industry News:

Glass Wall Systems India and Dow India signed a contract in May 2024. The deal states that Dow would provide DOWSILTM Facade Sealants, which are derived from Dow's DecarbiaTM line of lower-carbon products, for Glass Wall System's curtain wall system.

Dow launched its PAS 2060 certified carbon neutral silicones solution for automotive and building façade applications in August 2022.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. added a new line of carbon-neutral silicone sealants to their offering in February 2023.



The study reveals essential insights based on product type (silicone oils, silicone gels, silicone resins, silicone elastomers, and silicone coatings), application (personal care, industrial manufacturing, construction, automotive, textiles, and medical), and end use industry (consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, construction, automotive, healthcare, and others end use) across major seven regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Carbon Neutral Silicones Market:

By Product Type: Silicone Oils Silicone Gels Silicone Resins Silicone Elastomers Silicone Coatings

By Application: Personal Care Industrial Manufacturing Construction Automotive Textiles Medical

By End-Use Industry: Consumer Goods Industrial Manufacturing Construction Automotive Healthcare Others End-Use



