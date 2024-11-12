15th Annual Dayforce Pulse of Talent Report: Leaders Face Balancing Act Between Culture and the Need for Efficiency and Agility

84% of executives, 81% of HR leaders surveyed said their company is actively engaged in improving culture, but less than half of workers agree

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today released results from its 15th Annual Pulse of Talent report. Exploring the current state of organizational culture – and the differing perceptions among workers, managers, HR leaders, and executives – the survey of 9,489 workers from around the world shows that investments many companies are making may not be moving the needle.

“For organizations, cultivating a strong culture is a constant balancing act between productivity and agility and creating a space where people can do their best work,” said Amy Cappellanti-Wolf, Chief People Officer, Dayforce, Inc. “Our research shows that organizations that invest in culture – specifically, aligning their benefits, initiatives, and technology with the needs of their people – will have an advantage when attracting and retaining top talent and building a high-performing workforce.”

With leaders under pressure to quantify the value of every dollar spent, it’s increasingly important their investments in culture drive high performance. For the first time, the Dayforce Pulse of Talent report included a Workplace Culture Index, grouping respondents into three categories – Culture Promoters, Culture Passives, and Culture Detractors. Respondents most positive about their company culture said there were three areas where their company excelled, relative to those who are most negative about their company culture:

Supporting productivity with the right technology: Culture Promoters were more than twice as likely as Culture Detractors to say they have the technology they need to do their jobs efficiently (85% vs 39%) and to believe that AI will have a positive impact on culture (67% vs 31%).

When it comes to AI, the Pulse of Talent survey found a sizable difference between the perceptions of leaders and their workforce. Surveyed executives were 44% more likely than workers to say AI is used responsibly in their company, 48% more likely to say they have a clear understanding of how it is or will be used, and 48% more likely to say AI supports better decision making. This gap in perception helps show that organizations that are intentional about educating their people about the value, benefits, and use cases of AI may better foster meaningful communication and, in turn, support a stronger culture.

The bottom line is that when it comes to building a productive workforce, culture matters. Nearly seven in ten respondents (69%) said they have or would turn down an opportunity because the culture didn’t feel like the right fit, and that number rises to 75% for respondents under the age of 35. At the same time, respondents indicated that by improving company culture, workers would feel more engaged (51%), experience improved mental health and levels of burnout (47%) and be motivated to work harder (46%).

Hanover Research conducted Dayforce’s 15th Annual Pulse of Talent survey online from September 4 to September 20, 2024. The study included 9,489 respondents aged 18+ who work at companies with at least 100 employees across Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Workforce Culture Index featuring Culture Promoters, Culture Passives, and Culture Detractors was based on segmenting the survey data by responses to this question: Thinking only about your employer’s culture, how likely are you to recommend your current employer to your family and friends as a potential employer?

Likelihood to recommend is measured using a 10-point scale, with zero representing "not at all likely to recommend" and 10 representing "extremely likely to recommend.” Respondents that rate themselves as nine or 10 on the likelihood scale are Culture Promoters, while respondents that rate themselves as seven or eight on the likelihood scale are Culture Passives. Respondents that rate themselves zero to six on the scale are determined to be Culture Detractors.

