Chart Industries Hosts 2024 Capital Markets Day

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a global leader in clean energy and industrial gas solutions, is hosting a Capital Markets Day, today, November 12, 2024, at 9:00 am ET. A supplemental presentation was released this morning which will be discussed during the event and webcast.

On November 13, 2024, Chart’s management will participate in the Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago.

Capital Markets Day Webcast Information

An audio live webcast, as well as the slides for the presentation, will be available today at 9:00 am ET on the Company’s website, www.chartindustries.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event concludes.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe, and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers, and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

Investor Contact:

John Walsh

SVP, Investor & Government Relations

770-721-8899

john.walsh@chartindustries.com

