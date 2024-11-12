AXIL Brands Launches ‘X Series’ Earplugs: The Ultimate Fusion of Design, Fit, and Performance

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, announces the launch of its latest innovation, the ‘X Series’ Earplugs.

The ‘X Series’ is engineered to provide an unparalleled hearing protection experience while delivering comfort and style. It is designed for multi-faceted lifestyles where hearing protection is needed or the ability to maintain hearing while simultaneously protecting one’s hearing is needed. X Series earplugs will provide hearing protection for various lifestyles and activities, such as motorsports, concert goers, stadium events, sleeping, auditory overload sensitivity, air travel, hunting, mechanics, and many more. The Company believes these earplugs redefine what users can expect from personal hearing protection accessories without compromising on aesthetics. Various studies show that more than two-thirds of Americans and those in industrialized countries need hearing protection consistently for their multi-faceted lifestyles, and more than half of this population need the ability to maintain hearing while simultaneously protecting their hearing.

"We believe that great hearing protection should never come at the expense of comfort or style," said Tyler Smith, AXIL’s National Director of Sales. "The ‘X Series’ Earplugs represent our vision of merging cutting-edge technology with captivating design and perfect fit, ensuring that users can fully relax in any environment knowing their hearing is properly protected."

The ‘X Series’ Earplugs combine state-of-the-art hearing protection technology with a sleek, ergonomic design. Made from premium materials, these earplugs deliver superior sound isolation while remaining lightweight and comfortable for all-day and all-night wear.

The ‘X Series’ Earplugs come in two models: X20 Passive Earplugs and X30i Dynamic Sound-Filtered Earplugs





Key Features of X20 Passive Earplugs:

Innovative Design: The sleek and modern design ensures a discreet fit, making them perfect for any setting—from stadiums to shooting ranges or busy streets to quiet offices.

The sleek and modern design ensures a discreet fit, making them perfect for any setting—from stadiums to shooting ranges or busy streets to quiet offices. Superior Comfort: Crafted with hypoallergenic silicone, the earplugs mold to the shape of the ear, providing a secure yet gentle fit for extended use. They fit more than 95% of all ear sizes.

Crafted with hypoallergenic silicone, the earplugs mold to the shape of the ear, providing a secure yet gentle fit for extended use. They fit more than 95% of all ear sizes. Exceptional Performance: AXIL’s proprietary silicone and foam ear tips are designed more accurately to the shape of one’s ear canals than traditional earplugs to deliver greater hearing protection and all-day and all-night comfort from the most extreme to the most gentle environments/activities.

AXIL’s proprietary silicone and foam ear tips are designed more accurately to the shape of one’s ear canals than traditional earplugs to deliver greater hearing protection and all-day and all-night comfort from the most extreme to the most gentle environments/activities. Dynamic Color Offering: X20 will launch in eight dynamic colors, providing the user with the functional or aesthetic value needed or desired.

X20 will launch in eight dynamic colors, providing the user with the functional or aesthetic value needed or desired. Versatile Usage & Carry Case: Ideal for travel, work, study, and relaxation, the ‘X Series’ Earplugs enhance the auditory experience in any environment. It comes with an ultra-convenient ‘Coin pocket’ size carry case, so that one can always have hearing protection handy.







Additional Features of X30i:

Exceptional Performance: Proprietary, advanced acoustic filters deliver dynamic sound performance, allowing users to maintain their hearing in various environments while protecting their hearing.

Proprietary, advanced acoustic filters deliver dynamic sound performance, allowing users to maintain their hearing in various environments while protecting their hearing. Easy Toggle Switch: At the touch of the finger, the user can switch between ‘Open’ Mode - allowing the user to hear while simultaneously protecting their hearing - or a ‘Closed’ position - giving the user full hearing protection only.

At the touch of the finger, the user can switch between ‘Open’ Mode - allowing the user to hear while simultaneously protecting their hearing - or a ‘Closed’ position - giving the user full hearing protection only. Dynamic Color Offering: X30i will launch in four exciting two-toned colors, providing the user with the functional or aesthetic value needed or desired.



The ‘X Series’ Earplugs will be available for purchase starting November 21, 2024 on AXIL’s website, www.goaxil.com , and at select retailers globally. For more information about the All New ‘X Series’ Earplugs, and to explore our full range of hearing enhancement, hearing protection, communication, and wireless audio solutions, visit www.goaxil.com or connect with AXIL on social media at https://www.facebook.com/goaxil and https://www.instagram.com/axilofficial/

About AXIL Brands

AXIL Brands (NYSE American: AXIL) is an emerging global consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3® brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and throughout Asia.

To learn more, please visit the Company's AXIL® website at www.axilbrands.com and its Reviv3® website at www.reviv3.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “prepare,” “should,” and “focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new products and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) our ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; (vii) the Company’s ability to engage in strategic partnerships and expand its distribution and retail channels; and (viii) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Israel-Hamas conflict, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:

CORE IR

(516) 222-2560

investors@goaxil.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ced3dfc-dda1-47a9-b4c2-de768a504a89

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf2a2668-9a3e-48b5-a3f7-6e44d722759f

X20 EARPLUG X20 EARPLUG X30i EARPLUG X30i EARPLUG

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.