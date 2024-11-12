Accelerating Software-Defined Vehicle Development: Bosch Engineering Joins SDVerse’s Ecosystem with Engineering Services, Software Products for Performance Vehicles and SDV System Solution Offerings

DETROIT, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SDVerse , a marketplace for buyers and sellers of vehicle software, announced that Bosch Engineering, a leader in engineering services and mobility solutions, has joined the vehicle software marketplace. Through this collaboration, Bosch Engineering aims to showcase its innovative solutions in software-defined vehicle development, with a focus on performance and tailored solutions and engineering services derived from the wide Bosch mobility portfolio. This collaboration will complement Bosch Engineering’s presence in the automotive software space by leveraging SDVerse’s growing ecosystem.

SDVerse is a digital marketplace supporting the sourcing of vehicle software by enabling sellers to list their software with detailed features and attributes, while buyers can search and compare available software products. The marketplace allows for buyers and sellers to discover innovative solutions, unlock access to new customers, optimize make-or-buy decisions, securely communicate and issue requests for information (RFIs) to multiple vendors simultaneously, expediting the sales cycle and development process. Products on the marketplace range from onboard software across vehicle domains to offboard software, along with tools and services.

“In recent years, we’ve seen a rapid shift in the automotive industry as we move toward the realization of software-defined vehicles,” said Arnaud Fessard, customer chief engineer at Bosch Engineering in North America. “With extensive vehicle system expertise and a steadfast commitment to flexibility and quality, Bosch Engineering is a trusted partner for tailored, cross-domain mobility solutions spanning from embedded systems to cloud services, supporting the entire life cycle – from initial idea to operational use. Leveraging our access to the complete Bosch portfolio, joining the SDVerse platform will enable Bosch Engineering to help accelerate SDV software and services commercialization and be part of the solution to help make developing software-defined vehicles easier and more efficient.”

“Welcoming Bosch Engineering to the SDVerse platform marks a significant milestone in enhancing our digital vehicle marketplace,” said Prashant Gulati, CEO of SDVerse. “With Bosch Engineering’s expertise in engineering services and mobility solutions, this collaboration marks a significant step toward our goal of driving innovation and efficiency within the software-defined vehicle industry. We continue to provide our customers with the most comprehensive set of offerings as well as the tools to make confident and informed make-vs-buy decisions.”

About SDVerse

SDVerse is a first-of-its-kind B2B marketplace for buying and selling vehicle software. Backed by founding members General Motors (GM), Magna and Wipro, SDVerse is accelerating the future of software-defined vehicles by providing a matchmaking marketplace for buyers and sellers that benefits the entire automotive ecosystem. Its standard-agnostic marketplace is available to all OEMs, suppliers and any other company with relevant software offerings and tools. Learn more at www.sdverse.auto

Media Contacts:

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for SDVerse

218-766-8856

sdverse@skyya.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.