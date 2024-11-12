CRC-IB Becomes a Fully Partner-Owned Investment Bank, Reinforcing its Position as an Energy Transition Leader

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRC-IB , an independent investment bank providing industry-leading financial services across the energy transition, today announced it has become a wholly partner-owned company following the successful purchase of equity shares from CohnReznick.

This strategic shift enhances CRC-IB’s ability to deliver tailored sustainable finance solutions to a broader clientele and drive impactful growth in the sector, leveraging the firm’s 15-year track record of strategic advisory, capital raising, M&A, and project finance innovation.

CRC-IB partners disclosed that the firm’s commitment to energy transition stewardship has been further solidified with the achievement of this significant milestone, marking the beginning of a new era of independence and autonomy. The firm remains dedicated to leveraging its deep capital markets and sector technology expertise – hallmarks of the company since its founding – to deliver exceptional service to clients.

The firm’s leadership team, with decades of experience in renewable energy and competitive market dynamics, brings a wealth of technical expertise to every client relationship and transaction. As a partner-owned entity, CRC-IB is poised to expand its service offerings, strengthen client relationships, and enhance its global impact in support of advancing the clean energy transition.

Since its inception, CRC-IB has executed more than 340 deals, for a total transaction value of $67B. In 2024 alone, CRC-IB has executed 34 deals and deployed 5.4GW of clean electrons onto the grid, for a total transaction value of $11B.

About CRC-IB

CRC-IB is a full-service investment bank providing industry-leading financial services across the energy transition spectrum. We leverage our capital markets and sector technology expertise to provide innovative project finance, capital raising, and M&A solutions, optimizing client outcomes in an ever-shifting sustainable energy landscape. Our belief since inception is that every transaction is a catalyst for change, every closing a step towards a cleaner future. To date, we have executed 340 project and corporate transactions for sustainable energy assets, valued at $67 billion in total. To learn more, visit www.crc-ib.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media inquiries:

FischTank PR

CRC@fischtankpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.