Ekso Bionics to Participate at the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that Scott Davis, Chief Executive Officer, and Jerome Wong, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating at the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference taking place in New York on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. For those interested in a meeting, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on X.

Contact:

David Carey

212-867-1768

investors@eksobionics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.