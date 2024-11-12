Protecting Intellectual Property is Focus on WSJ Best-Selling Author

Cedarville University Professor Addresses Growing Crisis

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over a decade ago, as a rising entrepreneur, Dr. Kary Oberbrunner had one of his business ideas stolen. The theft left an indelible mark on Oberbrunner, who has dedicated his past four years and his newest business, Instant IP™, to helping others protect their intellectual property.

Oberbrunner, Berry Chair of Entrepreneurship at Cedarville University and a Wall Street Journal and USA Today best-selling author of 14 books, believes everyone has valuable intellectual property that begins in the form of ideas. This is why he has co-authored “You Are an IP Company,” which releases on November 14 worldwide.

Oberbrunner and Katherine Rubino, a partner at Caldwell, the fastest growing IP law firm in America four years in a row, team up in this book to inform entrepreneurs on how to swiftly and effectively secure their ideas.

“The devastating consequence of not protecting your intellectual property is a random person stealing your idea,” said Oberbrunner. “‛You Are an IP Company’ brings awareness to the importance of identifying intellectual property and offers useful strategies for entrepreneurs to protect those ideas.”

In the book, Oberbrunner offers 47 practical ways to monetize intellectual property. He and Rubino share real-life examples of brands and celebrities leveraging their IP and provide a 12-step plan to increase IP influence, impact, and income.

Oberbrunner’s new book functions as a companion to his business, Instant IP, which offers a blockchain-based solution that helps entrepreneurs protect their ideas faster, cheaper, and easier using smart contracts. The new version of the Instant IP App launched this month and already has hundreds of entrepreneur users from around the world. The number is growing daily, and every visitor gets a free smart contract to try.

“Intellectual property is based on timing. When an entrepreneur creates a smart contract on blockchain, no other person in the world can claim earlier use thanks to the immutable timestamp,” said Oberbrunner. “Because of the new technology we are the only company in the world that publishes, protects and promotes intellectual property.”

Oberbrunner wrote “You Are an IP Company” to empower entrepreneurs so they recognize the value of their ideas and then have the ability to start protecting those ideas today.

