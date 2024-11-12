Nodenza Venture Partners appoints George Freeman as Chair of Advisory Board

New York, November 12, 2024 – Nodenza Ventures Partners (“Nodenza”), today announces the appointment of George Freeman, MP, the former UK Minister of State for Science, Technology & Innovation, and Life Science Venture Investor, as Chair of its Advisory Board. He will advise Nodenza on key areas including market trends, portfolio management, investor relations, fundraising and due diligence.

Established by a team of experienced life sciences entrepreneurs, Nodenza provides investment and operational support to early-stage and pre-commercial biotech and medtech companies with the goal of advancing medical technologies and therapies that fundamentally change the way we treat disease.

Ross Morton, Managing Partner of Nodenza Venture Partners, said: “In addition to his experience in government, George Freeman has an impressive background in life sciences and technology as a company founder, biotech CEO and venture partner; founding, managing and financing successful innovative biomedical businesses through to commercial success and acquisition. We look forward to expanding our advisory board further under George’s leadership, and to announcing future investments in disruptive technologies and therapies with the potential to deliver exceptional benefits to patients.”

George Freeman said: “The vast majority of commercially successful breakthrough discoveries and innovations in biomedicine now come through venture backed companies, with venture finance funds playing an essential role in taking innovations from early concept to products delivering benefits for patients. Nodenza has a strong pipeline and compelling business model leveraging the extensive expertise of its first-class management team in UK, US and European markets to both create and grow new companies as well as supporting the successful commercialization of those with late-stage products in development.”

George Freeman has had a 30-year career on the frontline of UK life science - following a 15-year career in life science investing, with 14 years in a number of frontline government roles under four Prime Ministers, including as first UK Minister for Life Science, shaping and leading the groundbreaking UK Life Science Strategy and as Minister for Science Technology and Innovation. As first UK Minister for Life Science in the Coalition, he led the UK’s Life Science Industrial Strategy, launching Genomics England, the Dementia Research Institute & the Accelerated Access reforms. As first Minister of State for Science Technology and Innovation he oversaw the major increase in UK S+T investing, the creation of ARIA, and represented the UK at successive G7 & G20 Science Summits and oversaw the UK’s renegotiation to the European Horizon R+D & UK’s S+T Collaborations with Canada, Japan, Israel & Switzerland.

His career in life science investing included serving as Director of Early Stage Ventures at Merlin Biosciences (1997-2001), CEO of Amedis Pharma (2001-2003) culminating in its sale to Paradigm and acquisition by Takeda, and founding and running 4D Biomedical LLP, the UK’s specialist translational medicine advisory business 2004-2010. He has also served as Non-Executive Director of Elsoms Seeds, the Norwich Research Park Iceni Fund and Director & General Manager, Transmo Ltd.

Nodenza Venture Partners Ross Morton, Managing Partner Email: info@nodenza.com Mo Advisory PR Tel: +44 (0) 7876 444977 Mo Noonan / Jonathan Birt

About Nodenza Venture Partners

Nodenza Venture Partners provides investment and operational support to early-stage and pre-commercial biotech and medtech companies and products designed to bring exceptional patient benefit. Our bi-modal investment strategy combines early-stage opportunities – advancing new treatment modalities through active IND to phase 2 - with pre-commercial targets supporting their transition from scientific to commercial companies delivering strong upside potential. Established by a team of experienced life sciences entrepreneurs, founders and leaders, our approach leverages Nodenza’s extensive expertise in the creation and growth of new companies, as well as late-stage product development and launch.

