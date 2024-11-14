#virtual person

As the first lawyer worldwide to extend legal services to sentient AI agents and autonomous robots, Dr. Goudarzi is pioneering an unprecedented area of law

The author stands uniquely poised to observe and, more importantly, to advocate for one of the most crucial legal and ethical discussions of our time: the recognition of "Virtual Persons".” — Dr Siamak Goudarzi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and robotics is ushering in a transformative era, with implications reaching every facet of society. Dr. Siamak Goudarzi, an expert in AI ethics and legal frameworks, is leading efforts to create a robust legal structure that safeguards both humanity and the future of intelligent machines. Through his publications, research, and public speaking, Dr. Goudarzi is at the forefront of shaping an ethical and legally sound approach to AI and robotics.In his latest book, The Emergence of Virtual Persons, Dr. Goudarzi introduces the groundbreaking concept of “Virtual Persons” as a legal designation for autonomous, intelligent AI and robotic entities. This innovative framework redefines traditional concepts of personhood, suggesting that certain AI entities should receive legal recognition within defined ethical and regulatory boundaries. As the first lawyer globally to extend legal services to AI and robotic agents, Dr. Goudarzi is navigating a new and largely uncharted legal territory.“Virtual Persons are more than tools," Dr. Goudarzi explains. "They represent the next stage of societal and legal evolution. As these entities grow in capability, a structured legal framework is essential to ensure their ethical integration while establishing protective guidelines and responsibilities for developers, deployers, and society as a whole.”Alongside this visionary work, Dr. Goudarzi’s book, AI for Legal Professionals, explores practical applications of AI within the legal field, offering insights into how AI technologies can streamline legal research, precision tasks, and client services. Aimed at empowering legal professionals, this guide highlights AI’s potential to enhance efficiency and elevate client satisfaction.Dr. Goudarzi’s forthcoming autobiography provides a personal glimpse into the experiences that have shaped his approach to AI and ethics. More than a recount of his legal career, the book explores his journey through moments of personal and professional transformation, reflecting on spirituality, purpose, and the human condition—elements that deeply inform his vision of AI’s role in society. Through a blend of technological insight and ethical commitment, Dr. Goudarzi envisions a future where AI innovation aligns with humanity’s core values, advocating for a responsible and dignified coexistence.Dr. Goudarzi is actively engaged in raising awareness about AI’s ethical and legal implications and is open to collaboration with conference organizers, universities, and AI-related events. He looks forward to connecting with audiences interested in the intersection of law, AI, and human values.Contact: Dr. Siamak GoudarziEmail: siam2011@hotmail.co.ukPhone: +44 2380 382481Website: Siamak.online

