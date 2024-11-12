ALLATRA took part in the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP16)

On October 31, 2024, at COP16 in Colombia, ALLATRA International Public Movement shared unique data on escalating climate threats, emphasizing the need for scientific collaboration on a global scale. ALLATRA IPM conference at the COP16 academic venue — October 31, 2024, Colombia Dr. Egon Cholakian, a national security expert and ALLATRA IPM representative, delivered a video speech at COP16 in Colombia, emphasizing the urgent need to address climate change and its escalating consequences. Volunteers of ALLATRA International Public Movement at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP16) in Colombia

We must set aside the political and economic disputes that divide us and focus on the climate agenda, which should become an absolute imperative.” — Dr. Egon Cholakian

CALI, COLOMBIA, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP16) took place in Cali, Colombia, from October 21 to November 1, 2024. It was organized by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) under the theme “Peace with Nature.” This year’s event brought together delegations from over 190 countries, including representatives from governments, businesses, science, international organizations, and civil society, to discuss specific actions towards achieving the goals of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. The main objective of the conference was to promote a plan to protect 30% of land and water ecosystems by 2030.As part of their participation in the Green Zone at COP16, ALLATRA IPM volunteers held a conference titled “Climate Change and the 24,000-Year Cycle.” Participants included members of Colombia’s Congress, along with prominent officials from other countries and representatives of civil organizations.At this conference, attendees watched a specially prepared documentary from ALLATRA titled “Climate Crisis and Ocean Pollution."Dr. Egon Cholakian, a national security expert, ALLATRA representative, and particle physicist, addressed the conference in a video message In his speech at COP16, Dr. Cholakian raised critical scientific and environmental issues concerning climate change and seismic activity. He emphasized that beyond human factors accelerating global warming, there are geodynamic cycles linked to natural phenomena and cosmic processes. These cycles pose serious risks because both the frequency and intensity of deep-focus earthquakes, volcanic activity, and magnetic field anomalies on Earth increase due to them.In his address, Dr. Cholakian urged the global community to move from discussions of an acute climate crisis to practical actions, stressing the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration for coping with climate and geodynamic challenges. He stated that merging knowledge across all scientific fields could not only help us understand these processes and the escalating climate crisis, but also aid in devising effective measures to prevent catastrophic outcomes.Attendees at the conference expressed gratitude for the information shared and showed great interest in learning more after reviewing the presented material.In the official COP16 Blue Zone, ALLATRA delegates participated in a virtual display table where they presented documentary materials of their conference as well as the report “On the Progression of Climate Disasters on Earth and Their Catastrophic Consequences.” These materials reached key COP16 participants, including ministers and representatives from over 20 countries (Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Germany, Guinea, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Switzerland, and Vanuatu).ALLATRA International Public Movement has been a unique participant in the COP16 conference, as its activities are aimed at studying the climatic and geodynamic changes on the planet and initiating an open discussion on development of effective solutions to overcome the global climate crisis. ALLATRA keeps actively informing the world community about the impact of natural climate cycles and emphasizes the need for collective action to solve the present-day climate problems. ALLATRA's participation in COP16 underlines the movement's commitment to international cooperation in the name of preserving life and climate stability on the planet.Official website of ALLATRA: allatra.orgOfficial website of ALLATRA TV: allatra.tv

