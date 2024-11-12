Charlie Pesti Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Strategic Conversations" with Chris Voss

Charlie Pesti

FORT WASHINGTON , PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is delighted to announce the forthcoming release of “Strategic Conversations,” co-authored by Charlie Pesti, negotiation expert Chris Voss, and a distinguished group of global professionals. This powerful book provides essential strategies for navigating and mastering communication across business, personal relationships, and more.

Charlie Pesti is a notable figure in the global supply chain and logistics industry, recognized as a top PR and marketing strategist for nearly a decade. As the Founder and Chief "Make-It-Happen" Officer of his agency, Charlie has assembled a diverse, global team dedicated to addressing the complex marketing, PR, and consulting needs of businesses across various sectors.

With a career spanning 19 years, Charlie’s expertise has evolved through roles in operations, sales, and business development. This rich background equipped him to launch his own agency in 2018, focusing on bridging businesses with leading business and trade media. Charlie has worked with a wide range of clients, from ambitious startups to Fortune 100 enterprises, delivering tailored strategies and fostering valuable relationships with journalists to bring impactful solutions to the B2B ecosystem.

Charlie’s journey is as diverse as it is inspiring. From serving in the Hungarian army to founding the first pizzeria in his hometown at age 19, his life has been marked by adaptability and entrepreneurial spirit. Fluent in three languages and having lived in three countries across two continents, Charlie brings a unique global perspective to his work.

Beyond his professional life, Charlie is an avid cook and motorbike enthusiast, passions that mirror his energetic and adventurous nature. His multifaceted experiences across cultures and industries fuel his commitment to excellence and innovation in PR and marketing, empowering his clients to thrive in today’s fast-evolving business landscape.

