Time of Event

9:30–17:00 Japan Standard Time

Summary

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant vulnerabilities within global supply chains, revealing a dependence on complex, interlinked networks that proved highly sensitive to disruptions. Sudden factory closures, transportation bottlenecks, and a surge in demand for certain goods strained logistics networks, causing widespread delays and shortages. This exposed the need for more resilient supply chain structures that can adapt to sudden shocks while maintaining steady flows of goods and services.

In the post-pandemic era, global supply chains continue to face challenges. Economic volatility has been driven by fluctuating inflation rates, energy crises, and geopolitical tensions, particularly affecting supply chains dependent on critical resources. Additionally, the push toward digital transformation and the integration of green technologies has further complicated the landscape, creating both opportunities and risks for supply chain operations.

Recognizing these challenges and opportunities, ADBI and KDI are co-organizing the “ADBI-KDI Global Forum on Global Supply Chain and Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific” to address critical challenges in global supply chains and foster strategies for sustainable development in the region.

This forum aims to provide a collaborative platform to address these challenges by sharing key research findings from both institutions, exchanging insights, and facilitating dialogue among policymakers, industry experts, and researchers across the Asia and the Pacific.

Objectives

Deepen understanding of the challenges and opportunities for global supply chains in the post-pandemic era, focusing on strategies to enhance resilience and adaptability.

Explore the role of international development cooperation in supporting sustainable and inclusive growth through resilient supply chain practices in Asia and the Pacific.

Facilitate regional networking and collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers, fostering knowledge exchange and partnerships to address common challenges and promote sustainable development.

Target Participants

Senior government officials and policymakers who are responsible for trade, economic policy, and supply chain management from relevant ministries or agencies across Asia and the Pacific.

Speakers and experts from international organizations, relevant government agencies, research institutes, and academic institutions specializing in the global supply chain, economic development, and sustainable growth.

Output

Set of policy recommendations to strengthen global supply chain resilience, enhance food security, and support the green energy transition in Asia and the Pacific

Compilation and dissemination of key insights and best practices shared during the forum

Partner

Korea Development Institute