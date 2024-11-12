Minister Leon Schreiber delivers keynote address at Inaugural Border Management Conference and Expo, 13 Nov

Minister Schreiber to deliver a keynote address the at Inaugural Border Management Conference taking place in Pretoria

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber will deliver a keynote address at the Inaugural Border Management Conference and Expo to be hosted tomorrow, 13 November at the CSIR International Convention Centre, Pretoria.

The inaugural Conference, this year being hosted by the Border Management Authority (BMA), will drive critical discussions about developments within border management, and the latest trends in technology, products and services within both the public and private sectors.

Throughout the day, industry experts will unpack the critical role of border management in protecting national security, including the challenges posed by terrorism, trafficking, and organised crime.

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato, Mr Ratilal Rowji the Chief Executive Officer of Global Command & Control Technologies, the Director for Customs at SARS Mr Beyers Theron are among a variety of high-profile leaders and captains of industries that will grace the event for a solution-based discussion on border management.

"Effective, well-managed borders are essential for safeguarding public safety, fostering economic growth, and upholding national interests. As the BMA, we are eager to engage in discussions on strengthening our commitment to national security and protecting the Republic’s interests to the fullest extent possible,” says Dr Michael Masiapato, Commissioner of the Border Management Authority.

Delegates attending this year’s Border Management Conference and Expo will include experts in government, state-owned enterprises, technology specialists, military and defence representatives, law enforcement, security services, border agencies, correctional services and emergency services, amongst others.

Hosted by BMA, this year’s event is also being sponsored by Global Command & Control Technologies (GC2T ), Paramount Group and supported by the Aerospace, Maritime & Defence Industry Association.

