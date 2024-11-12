Vodafone UK Launches Cyber Protection Services for Fixed Broadband Subscribers Powered by Allot Secure

Allot HomeSecure, a member of the Allot Secure family, to complement the existing Allot solution for mobile security

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and converged network-native security solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, has today announced that Vodafone UK has recently launched Secure Net Home, extending network-native, next generation threat protection and content control services to their fixed broadband customers using Allot’s award winning HomeSecure solution.

Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot said: “HomeSecure, a member of the Allot Secure family, is a next generation cybersecurity solution from Allot which protects the subscriber’s broadband network and the devices in their home from cyber threats. Secure Net Home, powered by Allot Secure, complements Vodafone UK Secure Net mobile protection services. Together, these solutions increase customer satisfaction and confidence, enhanced by the relationship between Vodafone UK and Allot, all based on network native security.”

Allot HomeSecure provides security for all devices connected to the home network including mobile devices, computers, home IoT, and smart appliances. It integrates into the existing home router with the addition of a thin software client that provides zero-touch home network visibility, cybersecurity, and parental controls without the need for any installation by the consumer. HomeSecure identifies and profiles connected home devices and can detect anomalous device behavior.

