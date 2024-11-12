Embedded Computing Market Size to worth US$ 174.38 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

The global embedded computing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 112.45 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 174.38 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Burlingame, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global embedded computing market size is estimated to be valued at USD 112.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 174.38 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2031.

The growing adoption of IoT across various industrial verticals is a major factor driving the growth of the embedded computing market. IoT enables numerous devices to connect and share data with each other over the internet. Embedded systems play a crucial role in powering IoT devices and enabling connectivity and data sharing capabilities. Moreover, the miniaturization of electronic components is allowing embedded systems to be integrated into smaller devices. The declining prices of embedded chips is another factor fueling the adoption of embedded systems. However, the lack of common connectivity standards for IoT may hamper the market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/7237

Market Trends

The growing need to process IoT data in real-time is propelling the adoption of edge computing in IoT applications. Edge computing utilizes embedded systems installed at the edge nodes to process IoT data locally before transmitting it to the cloud. This reduces latency issues and ensures business continuity.

The integration of vision systems into embedded devices is growing across industries. Embedded vision systems leverage image sensors, processors, and software to provide visual capabilities. Their usage is increasing for surveillance, inspection, and automation in various sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Embedded Computing Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $112.45 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $174.38 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, By Processor Type, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Connected devices driving growth



• Developments in AI and edge computing Restraints & Challenges • High initial investment and complex design requirements



• Security concerns and data privacy issues

Market Opportunities

The hardware segment within embedded computing market is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and automation has increased the demand for processors, microcontrollers, sensors and other hardware components for embedded applications.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/7237

The software segment is anticipated to witness significant growth going ahead. Growing emphasis on developing advanced software for functions such as data processing, remote monitoring and security will drive revenues in this segment. Development of customized software solutions as per the specific needs of end users offers opportunities to players.

Key Market Takeaways

The global embedded computing market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to rapid industrialization and growing automation trends across industries.

On the basis of component, hardware segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to large scale usage of microcontrollers, sensors and other embedded devices in various industrial applications.

On the basis of processor type, 8-bit segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to low cost and power efficiency. On the basis of application, industrial automation is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to growing emphasis on industrial IoT solutions.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to early adoption of digitalization trends and presence of leading embedded computing players. Key players operating in the embedded computing market include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Avalue Technology Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, dell technologies Inc. Emerson Electric Co, Fujitsu Limited, General Electric Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Kontron S&T AG.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, Qualcomm Technologies, introduced the world’s first integrated 5G IoT processors that can support four different operating systems.

In November 2022, Cybellum, announced a collaboration with Jingwei HiRain Technologies, a major China-based automotive electronics and software supplier, to address the growing cyber security challenges faced by the automotive supply chain.

Ask For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/7237

Detailed Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services



By Processor Type

8-Bit

16-Bit

32-Bit

64-Bit

By Application

Industrial Automation

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



Find Most Trending Related Reports:

The global Embedded Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

The global embedded FPGA market is estimated to be valued at USD 109.82 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 302.96 million by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2024 to 2031.

The global embedded systems market is estimated to be valued at USD 174.24 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 283.12 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2024 to 2031.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-650-918-5898 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 AUS: +61-2-4786-0457 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.