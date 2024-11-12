Data Storage Corporation Secures Six-Figure Contract with Canadian Division of Renowned Japanese Motorsports Manufacturer

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT automation, today announced that its subsidiary, CloudFirst, has secured a six-figure subscription-based contract with the Canadian division of a globally recognized Japanese motorsports manufacturer.

Under the agreement, the client will leverage the Company’s advanced data storage and cloud solutions to strengthen its IT resilience and optimize operational efficiency. This strategic contract underscores the Company’s ability to deliver reliable, secure, and scalable IT solutions that safeguard critical data and ensure operational resilience.

“We are proud to partner with one of the world’s most distinguished brands in motorsports,” commented Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation. “Our cloud infrastructure and data protection solutions will enable them to operate with heightened efficiency and resilience, aligning with their commitment to excellence and innovation.”

“Our comprehensive suite of cloud and data protection solutions are designed to meet the demands of leading manufacturers who rely on secure, uninterrupted operations,” added, Hal Schwartz, President of CloudFirst. “We believe this agreement demonstrates our ability to meet the complex requirements of large organizations and underscores our commitment to delivering tailored, high-quality solutions.”

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a leading provider of fully managed cloud hosting, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, IT automation, and voice & data solutions. With strategic technical investments in multiple regions, DTST serves a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies, in sectors such as government, education, and healthcare. Focused on the fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar cloud hosting and business continuity market. DTST is recognized as a stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure, support and the migration of data to the cloud. Our regional data centers across North America enable us to deliver sustainable services through recurring subscription agreements.

For more information, please visit www.dtst.com or follow us on X @DataStorageCorp.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company’s ability to grow its presence in Europe. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

