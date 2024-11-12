LOOKBEYOND24 Emerged as Premier Platform for Digital Signage Innovation and Knowledge

GRONINGEN, The Netherlands, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOOKBEYOND's 2024 virtual conference brought to you by ScreenCom, in partnership with Samsung Electronics and the Global Signage Alliance, concluded successfully, showcasing the latest advancements in digital signage. Attendees witnessed presentations from industry experts on hot topics like Samsung's CMS VXT and sustainability in digital signage.

LOOKBEYOND24 Highlights

Key sessions included:

"Samsung's VXT Vision: The Future of Signage Software"

"Green Screens: Sustainability in Digital Signage"

"Paths to Personalisation: Crafting the Customer Journey"

"Samsung VXT 2.2"

"The Future of Business: Leveraging Interactive Kiosks for Success"

"The Neuropsychology of Engagement: Capturing Attention in the Digital Age"

Samsung played an important role, showcasing their disruptive content management system (CMS), VXT and providing expert insights on emerging trends, such as 5G integration, advanced data analytics and sustainable practices.

Industry Perspectives

Kirstin Smid, in her opening speech, emphasised LOOKBEYOND24's importance: "LOOKBEYOND is a platform specially designed to upgrade your journey in digital signage. It's THE place to discover renowned speakers, interactive sessions, and workshops to inspire and empower."

Smid highlighted the event's focus on future-readiness: "We're here to help you understand changes, show you how to use new tools and ideas, and get you ready for what's coming next."

Ameera Surekha-Groen, Head of Marketing at ScreenCom and lead organiser, added: "LOOKBEYOND24 has proven to be a critical platform for shaping the future of digital signage. The collaboration between industry giants and innovative startups is pushing boundaries in smart cities and data-driven content creation."

Continuing Education and Future Outlook

LOOKBEYOND24 announced its upcoming Masterclass Programme, a series of in-depth sessions designed to deepen understanding of insights shared during the conference. This initiative underscores LOOKBEYOND24 commitment to ongoing education in the rapidly evolving digital signage landscape.

The event's success reflects the increasing importance of digital signage across various sectors. As the industry continues to innovate, LOOKBEYOND24 remains at the forefront, connecting professionals, fostering partnerships and driving technological advancements.

Industry professionals and media representatives can access follow-up resources and register for future webinars at https://lookbeyond.online

