Nokia, Reflex, and Net Nine Nine partner to bridge the digital divide in South Africa

Nokia fiber broadband solution delivers high-speed broadband access to underserved, low-income communities, bridging the digital divide and empowering more people with reliable, high-quality connectivity.

Communities in the Gauteng and Free State provinces will be among the first to experience enhanced connectivity and improved online experiences.

12 November 2024

Johannesburg, South Africa – Nokia, in partnership with Reflex and Net Nine Nine, will expand broadband access for underserved communities across South Africa. The collaboration, led by Reflex, will utilize Nokia’s fiber broadband solution to bring affordable broadband access to millions of people, supporting essential digital services such as online education, telehealth, and remote working that are crucial to economic growth and social inclusion.



Nokia’s collaboration with Reflex and Net Nine Nine underscores the commitment to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that address the digital divide. The deployment, currently underway, covers communities in Gauteng and Free State provinces of South Africa. The project supports South Africa’s governmental drive to extend quality, affordable broadband connectivity to underserved populations.

Albert Oosthuysen, CEO of Net Nine Nine, said: “Net Nine Nine has always had the goal of bridging the digital divide here in South Africa, and we’re already making great strides across South Africa’s township communities. With this partnership, we’re in an even better position to bridge that gap without having to sacrifice the quality of services for these areas.”

Paul Divall, CEO of Reflex, said: “We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Nokia and Net Nine Nine in bringing affordable broadband equipment and managed solutions to Net Nine Nine. This initiative is a significant step toward ensuring that quality internet access is within reach for everyone, regardless of income level.”

Toni Pellegrino, South Africa Managing Director, Head of Network Infrastructure, Southern and Eastern Africa, at Nokia said: “Working with Reflex and Net Nine Nine allows us to extend affordable, high-speed broadband services to the areas of South Africa that need it most. This will help further advance the country’s digital transformation and digital inclusion goals and connect a vast number of underserved regions across South Africa currently without any broadband connection.”

By empowering more communities with reliable internet, Nokia, Reflex, and Net Nine Nine reaffirm their commitment to bridging the digital divide and supporting social and economic progress in South Africa.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Reflex

Established in 2000 in South Africa, reflex has evolved from modest origins to become a distinguished provider of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions. Reflex specializes in delivering innovative ICT solutions across various industries, earning a sterling reputation for our excellence in the retail sector and beyond. With a robust network of partnerships, we pride ourselves on our ability to swiftly address the technological needs of our clients.

Our portfolio of ICT solutions spans various industries. Reflex Carrier understands what is needed to build, manage, and operate complex backbone networks simply. Our solutions are tailored for Fibre Network Operators (FNO), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and those looking for comprehensive Managed Connectivity solutions.

On the other hand, our Enterprise Solutions take the complexity out of technology, allowing you to focus on what you do best. We provide seamless, high-performance solutions for connectivity, communications, workplace management, cloud, and cybersecurity services.

Together, both divisions reflect our core values of expertise, clarity, and customer-centricity. We take pride in being large enough to offer extensive support while remaining small enough to provide personalized service. At Reflex, our clients are at the center of everything we do, and we’re committed to delivering reliable, jargon-free solutions that drive your success.

