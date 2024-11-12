20 Years of Success and Millions Recovered: Leading Debt Collection Experts Federal Management Celebrate Two Decades of Support for UK Businesses

Celebrating 20 years at the forefront of the Debt Collection industry, Award Winning Debt Collection Agency Federal Management reflects on its journey of helping UK businesses recover hundreds of millions of pounds

SKELMERSDALE, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 2024 marks an impressive milestone for Federal Management , the UK’s Premier debt collection agency, as it celebrates 20 years since its incorporation. Established in 2004, Federal Management has grown from a single office to a nationwide operation that has collected millions of pounds on behalf of both small and large businesses across the UK.

From small enterprises to renowned Premier League Football Clubs, London’s High Roller casinos, law firms, Wealth management firms, and household-named companies, Federal Management has served an impressive array of clients, cementing its reputation as a top trusted partner for debt recovery services.

Marc Curtis-Smith, Managing Director and Founder of Federal Management, reflected on the agency’s success over the last two decades: “I am immensely proud of what we’ve achieved over the past 20 years. Our commitment has always been to provide a highly professional and ethical service that stands as a benchmark within the industry. We have dedicated ourselves to raising the bar for commercial debt collection standards in the UK since we began this journey back in 2004.”

Raising Standards in Debt Collection

Since its inception, Federal Management has set itself apart by striving for transparency, accountability, and integrity within the debt collection industry. As an FCA-regulated agency, the company’s practices are aligned with the highest standards of ethical debt recovery, offering businesses the assurance that their cases will be handled professionally and sensitively.

“Our various accreditations underline our dedication to professionalism and compliance,” comments Marc Curtis-Smith. “Debt collection can be a sensitive matter, and we are committed to ensuring that our clients and their customers are treated fairly with the appropriate respect at every stage. We believe that debt collection should be done the right way and with integrity, that’s the philosophy we’ve followed since day one.”

Federal Management’s current and past accreditations with ISO:9001, Investors in People, Financial Services College, and the Credit Services Association highlights its commitment to maintaining quality standards and continuous improvement. These accolades reflect the agency’s dedication to service excellence and its proactive approach to training and development, which ensures that every member of its team is well-equipped to handle the demands of modern debt recovery.

Such is the reputation of Federal Management, they have also had their assistance called upon by various TV production companies and ITV script writers for Coronation Street to ensure Debt Collection scenes on the show were true to life.

Millions Recovered for UK Businesses

Federal Management’s impressive track record is built on the recovery of hundreds of millions of pounds for UK businesses, helping them maintain cash flow, reduce financial risk, and continue their growth trajectories. Their extensive experience in handling both commercial and high-value consumer debt cases has made them an invaluable partner for companies in various sectors.

Marc Curtis-Smith highlights the importance of their work for businesses in the UK economy: “Our services play a crucial role in supporting business stability and growth. Unpaid debts can severely impact a company’s cash flow, particularly for SMEs, which form the backbone of our economy. We’re proud to have recovered millions that allow businesses to reinvest, grow, and achieve their ambitions.”

“There have been many instances where we have literally saved Companies from going bust by way of collecting what they were owed.”

Frontline Collections: Expanding into Consumer Debt Collection

In 2005, Federal Management launched a new division, Frontline Collections , to meet the growing demand for consumer debt recovery. Focusing on the needs of individuals and smaller businesses, Frontline Collections has been highly successful in providing a tailored approach for clients in the consumer sector, further cementing Federal Management’s role as an innovator in debt collection.

“Frontline Collections was born out of a desire to meet the needs of smaller businesses and individuals who often felt underserved in the debt recovery space,” explained Curtis-Smith. “Today, it has grown into a successful operation in its own right, with the same commitment to integrity and professionalism that defines Federal Management.”

The Importance of a High-Quality Debt Collection Agency Service

It is said that using a bad service is worse than using no service at all. The same can be very much said for the UK’s Debt Collection industry.

Federal Management’s emphasis on professionalism and service quality has been central to its success and is a distinguishing factor in its approach to debt recovery. By focusing on providing a respectful and tactful service, Federal Management not only achieves high recovery rates but also maintains positive relationships between creditors and debtors wherever possible.

Marc Curtis-Smith emphasised the significance of their approach: “Debt recovery can be as much about reputation management as it is about financial recoupment. We understand that our clients want to recover what’s owed, but they also want to protect their brand and relationships. Our team works diligently to find a balance between firmness and respect, ensuring that every case is handled professionally and ethically.”

This client-first philosophy has been instrumental in earning Federal Management the trust of prestigious clients from diverse industries, including household names and smaller businesses alike. The company’s staff are trained to navigate complex cases with professionalism, empathy, and a commitment to uphold clients’ values, which has become a hallmark of Federal Management’s approach.

Looking Ahead: Innovation and Excellence

As Federal Management celebrates its 20-year milestone, the company remains committed to further raising the bar within the debt collection industry. With new technologies and changing regulations on the horizon, Federal Management is focused on adapting to these advancements to enhance its services, while remaining true to the principles that have defined it since its founding back in 2004.

“Our industry is constantly evolving, and so are we,” said Marc Curtis-Smith. “As we look to the future, we are excited to continue setting new standards in debt collection through innovation, continuous improvement, and unwavering dedication to our clients. We are as passionate as ever about supporting UK businesses and helping them achieve financial stability.”

“We are constantly seeking out new ways to improve our services as well as bolstering our collection strategies to ensure we maximise results for our clients.”

A Lasting Impact on the Debt Recovery landscape

Federal Management’s two-decade legacy is not only a testament to its resilience and success but also to its influence on the UK’s debt collection landscape. As an agency that upholds the highest ethical standards, Federal Management has demonstrated that debt recovery can be conducted with integrity, professionalism, and respect.

Marc Curtis-Smith summed up Federal Management’s journey with a sense of pride and gratitude: “The last 20 years have been remarkable, and we are incredibly thankful for the trust and loyalty of our clients, partners, and dedicated teams. It’s a privilege to play a role in helping businesses overcome financial challenges and reach their goals. Here’s to the next 20 years of success, innovation, and continued support for the UK business community.”

From Debt Collection in London to Debt Recovery overseas, Federal Management will continue to serve the best interests of its clients both in the UK and Internationally.

As Federal Management celebrates this significant milestone, it stands as a shining example of professionalism and excellence in the debt collection industry, embodying the values that have made it an Industry leader over the past two decades.

Media Contact: Mr Chris Spencer cs@federalmanagement.co.uk

